WWE news: Goldberg names the one wrestler that he would return to the WWE to wrestle

No one really expected Bill Goldberg to return to the WWE when he did two years ago.

However, not only did Goldberg return to the WWE but he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in a very quick match and then held the title all the way until WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg looked to be in spectacular shape and then he and Brock Lesnar had another great match where Lesnar won the title back. After that, Goldberg came out on Monday Night Raw the next night, thanked the fans, and went back home.

It was a great return and looked to be the official end of the career of Bill Goldberg, as he only returned so that his son could see him wrestle for the first time.

However, in a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the hosts asked Goldberg about a possible match that could bring him back to the WWE.

The hosts asked if he would return to wrestle The Undertaker.

Honestly, there is no way this match will never happen at The Undertaker’s age. However, leading into the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match, there was one episode of Monday Night Raw where Goldberg and Undertaker stared each other down and got fans excited.

Goldberg was very careful with his answer because he didn’t want anyone to think he was asking for the match.

“I would like to have it if it came available and it was right and people wanted it. I’m still capable of doing it,” Goldberg said.

However, he also said that he isn’t asking for anything and is just saying that, if the cards fell right, he would not say no if offered the match.

Goldberg also said that that stare down on Raw was problematic because it teased fans with something that they could not deliver. Goldberg emphasized that he is not employed by the WWE anymore but – as with all professional wrestling – never say never.