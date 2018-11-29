WWE news: FOX wants Ronda Rousey to move to SmackDown Live

In October 2019, WWE SmackDown Live will move from USA Network to FOX and it looks like they are pushing to move Ronda Rousey with it.

Right now, Rousey is on Monday Night Raw — considered the “A-show” for the WWE. However, Raw is also the entertainment show where SmackDown Live has always been more about the wrestling.

Ronda Rousey on SmackDown Live

When SmackDown Live moves to FOX, they have already made it clear that they want it to be more about the athletic competition in wrestling and feature a lot less comedy.

They also want to cross-promote WWE with other sports shows on their network and adding a former UFC Champion is something they feel would be a great draw for that aspect of WWE television.

Wrestling Inc reported that the WWE just invited former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier for a commentator role and FOX is interested in the WWE signing him for their upcoming show.

Does FOX have pull with the WWE?

For those who wonder if FOX has that kind of pull when it comes to decisions like this, they did pay $1.025 billion to bring the WWE to network television in a five-year deal.

They also could add more WWE shows to their lineup of FOX Sports networks.

Of course, USA Network paid a reported $1.325 billion for Monday Night Raw, so they have a stake too.

However, adding Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch to Monday Night Raw should be an even trade as they are more likely to last the five-year deals than Ronda Rousey is.