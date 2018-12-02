WWE News: Former UFC fighter calls Becky Lynch ‘Jane Doe Jobber’ and rips her storyline with Ronda Rousey

Chael Sonnen, a former UFC fighter who was fired after multiple failed drug tests made his thoughts known about the current WWE storyline between SmackDown Live women’s champion Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Sonnen was talking on his You’re Welcome podcast about Becky Lynch bringing up Ronda Rousey’s losses in the UFC and about how Rousey went into hiding because she couldn’t handle losing.

Now, Sonnen didn’t mention how Rousey attacked Lynch first as being a “millennial” who thought she was owed something — which made no sense at all since Lynch had to work for everything and Ronda had her contract handed to her due to her UFC success.

He also didn’t mention that Lynch made the comment about Rousey taking her ball and going home after Rousey made fun of Lynch getting hurt and the WWE medical team not clearing her to compete.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continue trash talking each other https://t.co/BrZagupTIG pic.twitter.com/qOVNnI11qi — Pro Wrestling WWE News (@WrestNewsPost) November 25, 2018

Despite all that, Sonnen was not impressed with Lynch’s promos about Rousey and called out the women’s champion, calling her “Jane Doe Jobber.”

“‘Jane Doe Jobber’ is getting traction with this because she worked reality into the script,’ Sonnen said. “And it’s like anything in life, guys, it’s the truth that hurts!”

Sonnen then went on to say that Ronda Rousey was always honest about taking her ball and going home and Lynch only has this ammunition because Rousey provided it.

However, it is also humorous that Sonnen is talking about the angle but then added that he has no idea who Becky Lynch is.

It also doesn’t help that the fans have already taken sides, with Ronda Rousey not just getting booed when facing Becky Lynch, but also when she fought Charlotte Flair — who the fans had been booing up until she fought Rousey.

Add in the fact that Rousey is making comments about Lynch and Flair that seem to be a stretch — especially considering someone like Lynch had to fight to get to the top and Ronda was given a title in her second match in the WWE.