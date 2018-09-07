WWE news: Former ECW champion and WWE superstar arrested for the second time in less than a month

One month ago, former ECW world champion and WWE superstar Justin Credible was arrested for violating a protective order.

At the time, he said that he had made a mistake and would not let it happen again. Credible promised to turn his life around and that he would never generate another negative headline again.

This week, Credible was arrested again on the same charges.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Justin Credible was arrested for violation of a protective order again, and this time misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges and misdemeanor assault in the 3rd degree were added on as well. The violation of the protective order is a felony.

Police arrested the former WWE superstar on Wednesday and set his bond at $50,000. When arrested earlier this month, his bond was only set at $7,500. His court date is set for Oct. 1.

Wrestling Inc reported that there are a number of cases and charges scheduled to go before the judge in this court appearance. He was arrested on March 3, 2017, for disorderly conduct and threatening – both misdemeanors.

He was also arrested on Dec. 1, 2017, for criminal mischief, 2nd-degree breach of peace, and violating a protective order – the third of which was a felony. There is also the latest two arrests.

Credible has previously said many of his problems stemmed from addiction issues and marital problems. Last year, a protective order was filed against him by his wife.

Justin Credible is 44-years-old and retired from professional wrestling in 2015. Credible, whose real name is Peter Polaco, wrestled in the WWE under the name Aldo Montoya from 1994-1997 and then moved on to ECW where he was one of their final world champions before the promotion closed.

He returned to the WWE in 2001 for two years and then finished his career in the indies.