WWE news: Conor McGregor offers Becky Lynch some ‘backup’

The toughest Irishman in the UFC has always been Conor McGregor — even after his last loss — and he is now offering some “proper backup” for WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

It all took place on Twitter where Lynch was responding to a Forbes article that was written about her.

The article was titled “Becky Lynch Channeling Her Inner Conor McGregor To Become The WWE’s Biggest Star” and that is where Lynch took exception.

The author of the article admitted that Lynch reminded him a great deal of Conor McGregor in her role of an anti-hero who only seeks to elevate herself in the WWE.

This was, of course, in response to Lynch skyrocketing to the top of the WWE when she turned on her best friend Charlotte Flair and ended up as a modern-day Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Lynch responded by saying she and McGregor are “bonded as Irish brother and sister” but then went on to say if they were within two miles of each other, she would break his arm and McGregor would surely understand.

Conor McGregor took Becky Lynch’s words well and responded with an offer.

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018

This is interesting.

Becky Lynch was supposed to fight former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series last weekend. That match was called off when Lynch suffered a concussion and broken nose due to a sloppy working Nia Jax.

With Ronda Rousey still selling herself as the “baddest woman on the planet,” there will almost surely be a match between the two in the future — possibly at the biggest event of them all at WrestleMania.

However, with rumors of the Four Horsewomen of UFC possibly soon joining forces on the main roster, Becky Lynch might need some backup. While Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley will be part of that, could Conor McGregor finally make an appearance in the WWE?