WWE news: Braun Strowman makes huge challenge to Roman Reigns for Monday Night Raw

Last week at SummerSlam 2018, Bruan Strowman came out during the WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Strowman planned on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase that night but Lesnar attacked him and tossed the briefcase away — which distracted him long enough for Reigns to steal the win and the title.

The next night on WWE Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns defended his title against Finn Balor, and once against Strowman, who came out during the match. This time around, Balor took advantage of a distracted Reigns but Roman won anyway.

After that match, Braun Strowman walked into the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase. He waited for Roman Reigns to stand up, kicked him in the chest and then handed the briefcase to the referee to cash in.

However, The Shield made their WWE return at that moment and Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose helped Roman Reigns put Braun Strowman through a table to save their buddy’s title.

With that in mind, Braun Strowman is not happy. The Monster Among Men went to Twitter and posted that he wanted to meet Roman Reigns in the ring — in Reigns’ so-called “yard” — and if Roman is a man, he will meet him alone.

I don't need to surprise you to cash in #MITB. I promised to do it face to face. Face me in the middle of your "yard" on #Raw, Roman. And if you're really a man you'll come alone. #MonsterInTheBank — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 24, 2018

Roman Reigns then responded to the challenge but calling out Braun Strowman for attacking after his match with Finn Balor (even though that is how the Money in the Bank works) and said that he can’t take the title unless it is by “surprise.”

He also called Braun Strowman a “Meat Shack.”

You literally tried to cash in after I wrestled for 30 min last Monday, sounds like the only way u can take MY title is by surprise. Better luck next time Meat Shack. See u at 8pm at #RAW. #Toronto #B2R https://t.co/J50eqk5n4I — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 25, 2018

While it was not clear at the time, Braun Strowman still holds the Money in the Bank contract as the referee never rang the bell before Roman Reigns had his Shield buddies come in to protect him on Monday Night Raw.