WWE News: Braun Strowman injury update and news on when the Monster Among Men is having his surgery

A major Braun Strowman injury occurred last year in a match against Big Show and the WWE finally realized he needed to take a break to have surgery to fix things.

To set up the surgery, the WWE ran an angle on Monday Night Raw this past week that showed Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre beating down Braun Strowman before Corbin slammed the ring steps into his elbow.

As Strowman was on the floor with medical personnel around him, he claimed he couldn’t move his hand or feel his fingers. Michael Cole then said that Strowman had a shattered elbow.

Braun Strowman injury requires surgery

The official Braun Strowman injury is bone spurs in his elbow. The actual injury happened last year when Big Show landed on Strowman’s elbow, causing the initial damage.

Strowman has wrestled for over a year now with the injury but it has been getting worse and the WWE decided now was the best time to schedule the surgery.

According to PWInsider, Strowman is set to have surgery to clear out the bone spurs on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama. Luckily, the WWE believes the surgery will be a minor one and that he will be back quicker than originally feared.

Braun Strowman return date

According to the reports, the WWE believes that Braun Strowman will make his return in time to compete against Baron Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

This event is huge because of the stipulations.

If Baron Corbin wins, he is the permanent Monday Night Raw general manager. If he loses, he is out of the job and Braun Strowman gets a WWE Universal title shot against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

The word is that the WWE believes that taking the break to have surgery now will allow them to work around his absence leading to him making his return at TLC and then setting up his match at the Royal Rumble.