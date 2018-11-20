WWE news: Braun Strowman injury is real, needs surgery on his elbow

The Braun Strowman injury angle on WWE Monday Night Raw last night turned out to be based on a real-life injury for the Monster Among Men.

As fans watched Raw, the show opened with a six-man tag team elimination match that ended with Elias and Finn Balor eliminated first and Braun Strowman facing Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin by himself.

The heels overpowered him and then Drew McIntyre took a DQ loss to attack him with a chair.

Baron Corbin injures Braun Strowman’s elbow

First, let’s look at the WWE scripted storyline.

Drew McIntyre continued on the assault with Bobby Lashley soon joining in. Then, when they had Braun Strowman beaten down on the outside of the ring, Baron Corbin had a plan.

The three men put Strowman’s arm on the ring steps and then Corbin used another part of the ring steps to slam it down and shatter Strowman’s elbow.

As the heels went back to the dressing room, celebrating their actions, Braun Strowman was helped by officials. Strowman was booked to fight Corbin at TLC in December in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

The crowd heard Braun say that he couldn’t move his hand and couldn’t feel his fingers.

Michael Cole later announced that Braun Strowman suffered severe elbow damage, saying that the elbow was “shattered.” With the injury, Strowman’s status for TLC is up in the air.

Braun Strowman injury: The real news

That was the WWE scripted storyline.

However, it was based in reality. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Strowman needs elbow surgery and that the scripted storyline on Monday Night Raw was a way to write him out for now and give heat to the villains.

The Braun Strowman injury is bone spurs in his elbow. The status of Strowman for TLC will depend on how serious the surgery to clean up his elbow ends up being.

According to former WWE star Matt Morgan, the actual elbow injury happened back in September 2017 when Big Show landed on the elbow of Strowman in a steel cage match.

That means that Braun Strowman has been working injured for over a year now and it just kept getting worse.