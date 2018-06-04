WWE News: Brand new stable debuts on SmackDown Live brand over weekend

During the WWE Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Live announced that they signed the NXT faction SAnitY to join their brand.

However, two months passed, and they had yet to appear on TV. This past weekend, SAnitY finally made their debut with the SmackDown brand at a house show in Waco, Texas. The match saw Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe battling Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tag team match.

The report from the Waco house show was from the Wrestling Observer and the the match finished as a loss for SAnitY, when their third member Killian Dain interfered in the match, causing the referee to disqualify the new SmackDown Live faction.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer podcast (via Sportskeeda) said that plans were changing for the faction — possibly since so many other NXT names were making debuts and the WWE did not want SAnitY to get lost in the shuffle.

It looks like Nikki Cross is still not coming up to the main roster with SAnitY despite being a key member of the group in NXT. Cross is currently feuding for the NXT women’s title, so the faction that is coming to SmackDown Live is just the three men.

In NXT, SAnitY was a dominant stable that ran through everyone they faced until the Undisputed Era showed up and took that role for themselves. Eric Young was a big star in TNA Impact Wrestling and a former world champion there. He is also a former partner of Monday Night Raw superstar Bobby Roode from their Team Canada days.

Killian Dain is a 6-ft, 4-inch, 322-pound monster while Alexander Wolfe is a WWE developmental wrestler who joined the WWE after a career in Europe.

With SAnitY finally making their debut at a WWE SmackDown house show against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, their SmackDown Live television debut should happen very soon — and if the past is any indication as far as WWE house shows are concerned — their first feud should be against those same two men.