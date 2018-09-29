WWE news: Batista returning at SmackDown for an Evolution reunion

When the WWE started planning their SmackDown 1000th episode celebration, Batista said that he had not been invited.

However, it sounds like that has changed as the WWE announced that there would be a reunion of Evolution at SmackDown 1000. That group included Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Is a Batista SmackDown return coming to the WWE?

Here is the announcement from the WWE:

The band is back together. At SmackDown 1000 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, Evolution reunites — Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair will be in Washington, D.C. for the historic event. Evolution is comprised of some of the most successful Superstars in history — there are 49 world championship reigns between the four members, who ran roughshod through WWE from 2002 to 2005, then rode again for a vicious rivalry with The Shield in 2014. What does Evolution have in store as they make their first-ever appearance on the blue brand during this groundbreaking night? Find out during SmackDown’s 1000th episode, Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8/7 C on USA Network!

This will be interesting. This takes place after the WWE Super Show-Down in Austrailia where Triple H battles Undertaker. It also takes place in an era where Randy Orton is trying to destroy legends once again.

The Undertaker is also scheduled to appear. However, one name still missing is another Hollywood star and the man that SmackDown is named after — “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson.

Didn’t Batista quit Evolution?

There is also the fact that Batista quit Evolution and the WWE in one moment when Triple H went back on his promise that Batista would get a world title shot and instead demanded Evolution unite to battle The Shield.

After Batista quit and walked out on Triple H and the WWE he went on to become a major Hollywood star in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, the James Bond movie Spectre, Blade Runner 2049 and Avengers: Infinity War.

Did time heal old wounds?

Batista is coming back to SmackDown for its 1,000th episode and there is no telling what will happen.