WWE news: Alexa Bliss is back training, updates fans on her eventual WWE return

While she may not have the natural wrestling skills of someone like Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss had developed a perfect heel character and in some great WWE news, it sounds like she may be preparing to bring it back after her recent injuries.

Bliss, who has been out of action since she suffered a concussion in a house show match before WWE Evolution, is training again at the WWE Performance Center.

Alexa Bliss preparing for WWE return

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram and gave her fans some great news. Bliss shared a photo of her in a ring at the WWE Performance Center with the caption “Day 1.”

This is great news because it means that Alexa Bliss is starting to work on her in-ring return. Since she was injured, Monday Night Raw has had to deal with villains like Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka and Alicia Fox.

None of those women have the presence in the ring of Alexa Bliss and none of them are natural heels. They had to deal with Nia Jax injuring someone due to her sloppy in-ring skills to push her as a heel after the fact.

No one expects Alexa Bliss to compete on the level of Ronda Rousey when it comes to scripted wrestling, but she is a perfect antithesis when it comes to her heel tendencies.

WWE Monday Night Raw women

Right now, Ronda Rousey is the WWE Monday Night Raw women’s champion and behind her are three top faces in Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya, as well as the aforementioned heels.

Unless the WWE plans to turn Sasha Banks heel in the future, they need Alexa Bliss to really round out the villains that Rousey faces.

Right now, Alexa Bliss is working as the general manager of the women, but that should end when she returns to the ring. If she is starting training now, there is a chance Bliss could make her return in time for the Royal Rumble in January.