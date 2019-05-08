WWE names surprising SmackDown Live tag team champions

The WWE announced that they were going to name new SmackDown Live tag team champions this week and tonight they revealed the new champs.

Interestingly, instead of a tournament of a match to determine the new champions, Shane McMahon just brought out Daniel Bryan and Rowan and said that they were the new tag champions.

That seemed a little ridiculous since they did nothing to earn the belts, but then the new Wildcard Rules for WWE allowed a Monday Night Raw team to show up and challenge them immediately.

The Usos, who was drafted to Monday Night Raw in the WWE Superstar Shakeup, said that they did not want the tag team titles they made relevant to just be handed to anyone and asked for a shot at winning them.

Heavy Machinery eye Daniel Bryan & Rowan’s titles: SmackDown LIVE, May 7, 2019 https://t.co/NZaFEBQgUz pic.twitter.com/8sdv9wlbDh — プロレス動画速報 (@prowrestlingch) May 8, 2019

Shane McMahon gave them the match.

The Usos held the SmackDown Live titles more times than any other team in history (4) and for more days (381 days) and they wanted to make sure the titles were not just handed out like candy on Halloween.

It didn’t matter as Daniel Bryan and Rowan beat The Usos to become the new SmackDown Live tag team champions. Bryan is a former champion with Kane and Rowan held the titles last with Luke Harper.