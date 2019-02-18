WWE names Degeneration X as the first 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductees, Chyna finally getting into HOF

Degeneration X is the first inductees into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame. Pic credit: WWE

In a huge announcement, ESPN reported that the first inductees into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame is Degeneration X.

This is huge for one reason — Chyna is finally getting into the WWE Hall of Fame.

For the past few months, both Chyna’s mother, Jan LaQue, and the late WWE superstar’s ex-boyfriend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman have called for Chyna to finally enter the WWE Hall of Fame. Even Mick Foley chimed in at one point and called for the induction.

While she is not inducted on her own merits, Chyna will finally get into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the faction she helped create — Degeneration X.

According to the announcement, the induction will include Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac. This could have been a chance to put in Ravishing Rick Rude as well since he was one of the original members, but at least Chyna got in.

Shawn Michaels will now join Nature Boy Ric Flair as a two-time inductee (Flair is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen as well).

Billy Gunn is an interesting name here since he was one of the first producers hired by AEW wrestling when they launched in January.

This also should kill the rumor of the nWo getting into the Hall of Fame this year. The Hart Foundation still has a chance for an induction this year since the rumors are the WWE will just induct Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart as a tag team instead of the entire group as a faction.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H formed Degeneration X and the faction helped the WWE win the Monday Night Wars and put WCW out of business. Michaels left when injuries forced an early retirement and he was replaced by X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws.

They broke up and went their separate ways, but Shawn Michaels and Triple H have kept the name alive, most recently beating The Brothers of Destruction last year as DX.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and will air on the WWE Network.