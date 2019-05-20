WWE Money in the Bank title match cut short due to an injury

The WWE Money in the Bank PPV saw a lot of title matches but only two titles changed hands.

Becky Lynch promised to defend her title twice and ended up losing the second match to Charlotte Flair, although Bayley ran in and cashed in her newly won Money in the Bank briefcase to steal the title.

The second title change was the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio beat Samoa Joe to win the title in just under two minutes despite Joe’s shoulder being off the mat for two full counts.

This is likely to come up on television as the referees made botched calls the entire night.

However, this one call was done on purpose.

Rey Mysterio was supposed to beat Samoa Joe, and while the quick finish plays into the fast end to their WrestleMania 35 match, it wasn’t supposed to happen and the match was supposed to go longer.

PWInsider reports that the referee was told to end the match early because Samoa Joe broke his nose in the match.

Fans who watched Money in the Bank saw all the blood on Joe’s face but it was unclear what happened.

Rey Mysterio hit a sitdown senton on Samoa Joe and missed, hitting Joe’s nose and breaking it. That caused the blood and that is what caused the referee to end the match early on what was obviously not a pinfall.

The injury happens at the end of this clip.

WWE will likely deal with the outcome of Money in the Bank on Monday Night Raw after Samoa Joe gets his nose fixed.