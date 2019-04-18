WWE Money in the Bank rumored matches: Who will Seth Rollins’ first PPV title defense be against?

The next WWE PPV is Money in the Bank and it is a relatively long wait between WrestleMania 35 and Money in the Bank, which is still over a month away.

With two weeks passed since WrestleMania 35, WWE had a chance to finish their Superstar Shake-Up and they now have some new additions to each roster ready for the next PPV and a month to build the new feuds and matches.

The Wrestling Observer reported that there are at least five matches already planned for Money in the Bank this year.

Of course, the two main ones will be the Money in the Bank matches themselves — one for the women and one for the men. Like last year, it is likely that three Raw and three SmackDown superstars will take part in each match.

Money in the Bank Raw matches

The Universal Championship looks to be on the line at Money in the Bank this year, as Seth Rollins should take on his first PPV title contender since winning the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

From the sound of it, the challenger will likely be Drew McIntyre.

Also, while it was not announced yet, Samoa Joe looks to be headed to Monday Night Raw with the United States title. He appears to be headed for a match with Braun Strowman.

Finally, it looks like Becky Lynch will defend her Raw women’s title at Money in the Bank against Lacey Evans. It is unclear how WWE will deal with her holding both titles when it comes to title defenses.

Money in the Bank SmackDown Live matches

There is no word on what will happen with SmackDown Live yet. There was a dark match after this week’s SmackDown Live between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns, so that might be something WWE is setting up.

Of course, Roman did attack Elias when he made his debut, so that could also be his first feud on the Blue Brand.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on May 19 in Hartford, Connecticut and will air on WWE Network.