WWE Money in the Bank 2019 recap, results, match grades, and review

WWE Money in the Bank has two of the traditional ladder matches, a pair of world title matches, and Becky Lynch defending both of her titles in separate matches.

Here is a look at the matches from WWE Money in the Bank, who won, what titles changed hands, and whether it lived up to expectations of fell short.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos

The SmackDown tag team titles opened WWE Money in the Bank as Daniel Bryan and Rowan face a Raw tag team The Usos in a Wildcard Rules match (Raw vs. SmackDown). This also means the titles are not on the line since The Usos are not on SmackDown.

The Usos ended up winning the match, which was interrupted with two commercial breaks (which is annoying during a PPV). The match was decent, if a little lackluster, and not having the tag titles on the line gave WWE a chance for the loss by the champions here.

The announcers then claimed that The Usos winning means that there might be more changes to the Wildcard rules when it comes to the titles since The Usos might deserve a title shot now.

Winners: The Usos (**)

The WWE had a tribute In Memory of Ashley Massaro to open the main Money in the Bank PPV.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The WWE Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match includes Naomi, Bayley, Natalya, Carmela, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, and Nikki Cross, who replaced an injured Alexa Bliss in the match.

The women fought slowly and methodically in the match. There was a very interesting moment where Mandy Rose kicked Carmela in the lower leg and Carmela looked like she was hurt. Mandy kept trying to fight Carmela but she just shoved her away and looked really annoyed and pissed.

Carmela was helped to the back by officials. This was either a legitimate injury (which is looked like one based on a sloppy kick by Rose) or this could be a way to bring in Sasha Banks, a big rumor.

There was another awesome spot where Bayley was stuck in the middle of a ladder and then Natalya and Mandy Rose went on each side and smashed her inside it multiple times. That was followed by Naomi hitting a splash onto Bayley on a ladder. Poor Bayley.

There was a point where four of the women fought at the top of the ladder before Natalya knocked it over taking them out. Then, Ember Moon climbed a ladder and hit the Eclipse on Natalya

When Mandy Rose started to climb, Carmela limped back out and just beat the hell out of Rose. When Carmela tried to climb up, Sonya Deville ran in and set the ladder up for Mandy Rose. Sonya then put Mandy on her shoulders and carried her up the ladder.

However, Bayley climbed the ladder, stared them down, and pushed them both off to win the Money in the Bank contract.

That match started off slow but that ending was incredible.

In her post-match interview, they mentioned Sasha Banks twice but Bayley made it clear she was now Miss Money in the Bank.

Winner: Bayley (****)

United States Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe beat Rey Mysterio is a fast squash match at WrestleMania 35 due to the fact Rey came in injured. This is his second chance and part of the story involves Rey’s son Dominic being pushed around by Joe.

It looked like Joe was going to win fast again but Rey Mysterio ended up with a quick pinfall to win his first U.S. title. The problem is that Joe’s shoulder was off the mat and the referee didn’t see it.

After the match, Joe beat up Rey in front of his son Dominic.

The win was a feel-good moment for Rey but this wasn’t much of a match.

Winner: Rey Mysterio (*)

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Miz and Shane McMahon were former tag team champions and McMahon turned heel and beat down Miz when they lost. Shane then beat Miz at WrestleMania 35 even though Miz had the advantage at the end.

This is a steel cage match and continues their feud.

Shane tried to escape the cage immediately to try to win but Miz stopped him. After Miz took the advantage, Shane came back with his own offense. However, when Shane brought in a chair, Miz used it on him and just beat the hell out of McMahon.

Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on a chair and McMahon put his foot on the ropes so the referee stopped the count. The announcers mentioned that this should not have stopped the count and the fans chanted “BS.”

Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale from the top rope and both men were down. Miz went for a superplex from the top of the cage, but Shane started to fall and Miz grabbed his shirt, allowing him to get another win.

For the second match in a row (with the first at WrestleMania 35), Miz destroyed Shane McMahon and then lost because he tried to up the violence on

Winner: Shane McMahon (*** 1/2)

Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari

Ariya Daivari came into the arena in a fast car and his gimmick is that he wants to win the title for the money. It seems he might be the cruiserweight version of Alberto Del Rio.

The placement of this title match is interesting since, during Buddy Murphy’s amazing matches, they were almost always on the pre-show. This will see if the cruiserweights can gain some more fans.

Sadly, the fans didn’t care and a “boring” chant broke out during the match. To be honest, this was a methodical match with little of the high flying cruiserweight fans are used to.

The fans finally got into it when Nese hit a couple of high flying moves but it took a while to get there. Nese ended up winning and retaining his title.

Winner: Tony Nese (**)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans came out with a new entrance, with two guns that shot out money with her face on it.

This is the first of two title defenses for Becky Lynch tonight and this is her first title defense (she later defends against Charlotte Flair).

The match was good and Lacey Evans took it to Becky Lynch. However, the end was a mess since Lacey had Becky down for the pin but the referee refused to count and then Becky rolled into the Disarmer and Evans tapped.

Winner: Becky Lynch (***)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

It looks like they have screwed over Becky Lynch as Charlotte Flair came out for the next match already so Lynch can’t rest. Becky was supposed to defend the title later but agreed to come in now to fight.

Charlotte laughed about it but Becky Lynch was ready to fight. This match was a lot more aggressive than the Lacey Evans match for good reason.

The end came when Charlotte looked like she was injured on the floor. While the referee was counting out Charlotte, Evans ran down and punched Becky in the face. Charlotte then pinned Becky with a kick to the head.

After the match, Becky Lynch jumped Lacey Evans and beat her down until Charlotte Flair came over to help Evans and the two double-teamed Lynch.

Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans beat down Becky Lynch and then Bayley ran in for the save. Charlotte tried to attack Bayley, but she moved and Charlotte went head first into the ring post.

Bayley then cashed in and hit the flying elbow drop to pin Charlotte Flair and become the new SmackDown Live women’s champion.

This was a huge moment for Bayley and the fans loved it.

Winner: Charlotte Flair (***)

Winner: Bayley (NR)

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

As Roman Reigns is walking through the back for the match, Elias smashed his guitar over Reigns’ back for an early advantage in the match.

Elias then made his way to the ring.

A new electric guitar is at ringside and he starts a special concert for the Money in the Bank crowd.

Roman Reigns then made his way to the ring and beat Elias quickly and decisively with a spear.

Winner: Roman Reigns (NR)

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

This should easily be the best match on the show and a MOTY candidate. There will be no recap of this match as these two just pulled out all the stops and turned in a match as great as everyone expected.

Seth Rollins actually kicked out of the Styles Clash and then ducked the Phenomenal Forearm to hit his Revolution Knee, a superkick and the Stomp to finish off Styles and retain his Universal Championship.

This was the best thing at Money in the Bank so far.

AJ Styles came back into the ring and offered a handshake and Seth Rollins accepted.

Winner: Seth Rollins (**** 1/2)

Lucha House Party vs. ???

No match took place, as Lars Sullivan came down and destroyed all three members of Lucha House Party.

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

This match was set up when Kevin Owens joined up with New Day but then turned on them when he wanted a WWE title shot against Kofi Kingston.

This match was very different from the Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles match with Owens doing anything he could to hurt Kofi while Kingston played the resilient champion who continues to ramp up the aggressive wrestling he needs to eliminate his comedy reputation.

Kofi ended up winning the match in a hard-hitting 15-minute title defense with Trouble in Paradise.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (****)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sami Zayn was taken out by someone earlier in the show and while Triple H told Braun Strowman to leave, he claimed he didn’t do it.

These guys turned in an amazing performance, with Drew McIntyre looking like a beast and a major star.

Crazily, just as soon as Mustafa Ali climbed to the top to retrieve the contract — Brock Lesnar raced to the ring, took out Mustafa Ali, climbed the ladder and retrieved the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Brock won the match as the official eighth entrant in place of Sami Zayn. Lesnar sat on top of the ladder, laughing and telling the other wrestlers that it is “too bad baby, just too bad.”

Winner: Brock Lesnar (****)