WWE Monday Night Raw: What happened at Ric Flair’s 70th birthday party?

When WWE announced that Nature Boy Ric Flair was celebrating his 70th birthday on Monday Night Raw this week, there was almost an assurance that something big would happen.

Of course, nothing went as planned.

The special guests for Ric Flair

The WWE superstars were standing on the stage when the party started.

This all started with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon coming to the ring to start the celebration of Ric Flair’s birthday. This is similar to Hulk Hogan’s birthday celebration from a few years ago.

First, Stephanie McMahon brought out special guests. First, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels came to the ring, as Michael Cole explained that Michaels is who ended Flair’s in-ring career.

Next was Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Cole explained how Steamboat and Flair broke into the business at the same time in the ’70s and wrestled three of the biggest matches of all time in 1989.

Kurt Angle was out next. He actually wrestled earlier on Monday Night Raw and beat Jinder Mahal.

Last, but not least, The man called STING!!! In 1988, Sting and Ric Flair met for the first time at the first Clash of Champions. They also wrestled on the final episode of Monday Nitro.

Ric Flair’s 70th birthday – ruined

Triple H then introduced a fantastic video promo and look at the career of Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Next, Stephanie McMahon introduced a custom made WWE World Championship belt, based on the classic Big Gold title with Ric Flair’s name on it.

However, Ric Flair did not come out when his music started.

Backstage, Batista went into Flair’s locker room and then dragged out an unconscious Ric Flair. Batista then said, “Hey Hunter, do I have your attention now?”

BATISTA is back and he laid out Ric Flair to send a message to Triple H! #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/3brdDZ8Z7T — NoDQ.com: WWE Fastlane 2019 news #WWEFastlane (@nodqdotcom) February 26, 2019

Triple H ran backstage alone and found Flair lying on the floor in the back, hurt. That is when the show ended.

With that, Batista vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 35 is almost assured.