WWE Monday Night Raw results and grades: Dean Ambrose returns, Renee Young makes history and Brock Lesnar makes an appearance

WWE Monday Night Raw took place in Greensboro, North Carolina this week and the show featured a tribute to a fallen legend and the return of a WWE superstar from the injured list.

The announcer team has a chance tonight, as Renee Young became the first female to get to commentate an entire episode of Monday Night Raw in the show’s 25-year history.

Here is a look at the WWE Monday Night Raw results and grades for Aug. 13, 2018.

Ronda Rousey opens Raw

Ronda Rousey was the first WWE superstar to show up on Monday Night Raw this week and came into the ring with a somber look on her face.

That is because the WWE tasked Rousey with talking about Jim Neidhart’s death this morning. As a close friend of Natalya, Rousey gave a great tribute to The Anvil and let Natalya know that she loves her.

Ember Moon beat Alexa Bliss (2 Stars)

The Ronda Rousey segment led to the first match, where Ember Moon replaced Natalya in her scheduled match against Alexa Bliss, who has Alicia Fox by her side (who is subbing herself for an injured Mickie James).

Alexa Bliss brings her own security team down to the ring and Ronda Rousey beats up all the security members (except for one dude who decided to run).

The match saw Ember Moon about to win when Alicia Fox came into the ring and caused the disqualification. Rousey evened up the odds and almost got the armbar on Fox again.

On Sunday at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey gets a shot at Alexa Bliss and the Raw women’s title.

Baron Corbin beats Tyler Breeze (1 Star)

Baron Corbin said it was only fair that he has a match to prepare for SummerSlam and said that his opponent on Sunday, Finn Balor, will also wrestle tonight as well. Corbin chose Tyler Breeze — who he considered an easy opponent.

The match lasted four minutes, Breeze got hardly any offense, and Corbin won by pinfall.

Finn Balor and Braun Strowman beat Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal (3 Stars)

Of course, while Corbin got Tyler Breeze as his warmup match, he said Finn Balor had to fight former Universal Champion Kevin Owens and former world champion Jinder Mahal in a handicap match.

That didn’t happen as Kurt Angle came out and said that Finn Balor gets a partner and named that partner as Braun Strowman.

The match was a decent long match, lasting about 14 minutes, and Braun Strowman pinned Jinder Mahal for the win. After the match. Braun chased off Owens and Mahal but Corbin snuck back in and laid out Balor to stand tall.

Walk with Elias

A country and western singer named Ricky Roberts is in the ring. He said that he idolizes Elias and hopes that he can be as great as him one day and end up in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That brought out Elias.

As always, the fans loved Elias — despite him being a heel — and as always, Elias soaked in the cheers before expertly insulting the entire crowd and the city of Greensboro (as well as pimping his merchandise at the WWE Shop website). He then asks Roberts if he will beat up Bobby Lashley for him and the kid says yes.

That brings out Lashley, who walks past Elias and heads to the ring. He tells Ricky to get a new gimmick and agrees to the match.

Ricky smashes his guitar over Lashley’s back, which just pisses him off. He then hits a spine buster and leaves Ricky in the ring dead.

Raw Tag Titles: B Team beat Revival and The Deleter of Worlds (3 Stars)

Last week, the B Team was wrestling The Revival when the Deleter of Worlds interfered and attacked both teams. That set up this three-way match where the winners win the Raw tag team titles.

Bo Dallas was not happy since adding a third team lowers their odds of winning but Curtis Axel is not worried. The match lasted about 10 minutes and The Revival was about to win after hitting Bray Wyatt with the Shatter Machine.

However, Axel tagged in and pushed the Revival out of the ring and stole the pin to help the B Team keep the titles.

This now leads into The Revival getting a title shot at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Two weeks ago, Brock Lesnar choked out his advocate Paul Heyman and last week Heyman cut a great interview about his friend turning on him. Heyman even hinted that he knew how Roman could win at SummerSlam.

This saw Roman Reigns come out for an interview. He started talking, and as usual, the fans didn’t care, and then Heyman showed up. He basically asked if he could work for Roman now.

Reigns refused and called Heyman a shark. However, Heyman talked about traveling the roads with the Wild Samoans (Afa is Roman’s dad) and spoke in Samoan, saying he was taught by Afa as well. Roman looked at the contract that Heyman offered him.

It was a trap!

Paul Heyman pulled out a spray can and sprayed it in Roman Reigns’ eyes. While Reigns was completely blinded, Brock Lesnar showed up and choked him out. Brock then hit an F5 and walked off with Paul Heyman — both men smiling.

Bobby Roode and Titus Worldwide beat Mojo Rawley and The Authors of Pain (NO STARS)

Obviously, the WWE didn’t care about this match. Raw came back from commercial and the match was already in progress. Bobby Roode pinned Mojo Rawley in under three minutes.

All the work on building up Mojo Rawley was ruined here and The Authors of Pain are dead in the water after being dominant in NXT. Terrible.

A Tribute to Jim Neidhart

Ruby Riott beat Sasha Banks (2 Stars)

Ruby Riott is back from injury and this is her first singles match since returning. The match was decent but spent too much time with the Riott Squad trying to interfere and Bayley trying to save Sasha Banks.

It didn’t work and Riott cradled Banks for the win.

IC Title Contract Signing

The entire show, Dolph Ziggler made fun of Kurt Angle since Seth Rollins was having “travel problems” and might not be there to sign the contract. If Rollins doesn’t show up, he will forfeit his title match at SummerSlam.

In the ring, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre keep talking about how great they are and then sign the contract. They said that since Rollins never showed up, he forfeits the match.

However, that is when Seth Rollins’ music hit. He came out and said that there were travel problems he had to deal with — but they weren’t his travel problems.

Rollins said he had been there for a while but was hanging back so Ziggler wouldn’t chicken out of the SummerSlam title match.

Rollins then said that the travel problems was the man who would be in his corner at SummerSlam to offset the Scottish Psycho Drew McIntyre. He said if Ziggler gets a psycho, then Rollins can get a lunatic.

That brought out a new-look Dean Ambrose (The Lunatic Fringe) and the two men ran into the ring and attacked Ziggler and McIntyre before tossing them out and standing triumphant as WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air.