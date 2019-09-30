WWE Monday Night Raw recap: Rollins battles Rusev on Raw season premiere

Monday Night Raw has a new theme song, new opening package, new logo, new design to the set, PYRO, and the new announcers in Vic Grimes, Dio Maddin, and Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Rey Mysterio was out first, and he was in street clothes. His son was in the front row and he dedicated tonight’s Universal Championship match to his son.

Brock Lesnar is here! He took the mic out of Rey’s hand and handed it to Paul Heyman. Before Paul could speak, Rey took the mic back. He started to say something to Brock, but The Beast hit the F5 on Rey. He hit a second one. Lesnar paced around and then looked at Dominic.

Lesnar headed out of the ring and walked toward Dominic. Rey’s son was smart and just sat down. It didn’t matter, as Brock reached over and tossed Dominic over the rail, smashed him into the ring post, and then tossed him into the barricade. Lesnar hit the back release suplex onto Dominic and Rey grabbed Lesnar’s leg so he got another F5.

Brock Lesnar then came back in and hit another suplex onto Rey and then one more for Dominic.

Brock Lesnar then came back in and beat up an official and then kicked the crap out of Fit Finley. He then tossed Rey Mysterio and Dominic out of the ring and stood in it by himself, pacing around.

Brock then ripped his shirt off and posed for the crowd.

Dominic had to be stretchered out with a neck brace on. Rey Mysterio was in tears.

Match 1: Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

The first match saw one half of the WWE women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss battling the woman who gets the Raw title shot on Sunday at Hell in a Cell, Sasha Banks. Nikki Cross and Bayley were banned from ringside for the match.

Becky Lynch’s music started up, and she came out. She joined the commentary table.

The match was not as important as the angle of Becky Lynch taping her fists up and watching. Sasha Banks won with a cheap move when she called for Bayley to come help her and when Alexa Bliss turned and looked, Sasha kicked her and cradled her for a win.

After the match, Becky Lynch came down and the two started to fight. Sasha Banks finally ran, and Becky got a mic and taunted her.

Winner: Sasha Banks (**)

But first, last week on Monday Night Raw, Bray Wyatt took out Braun Strowman. Seth Rollins came out for a backstage interview. Seth wanted to talk about Brock Lesnar and said that he is disgusted with what happened. Seth said that he doesn’t know how he will beat Bray Wyatt on Sunday, but he will.

Gimme ALL the smoke. pic.twitter.com/6aXOcEPXMZ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 1, 2019

Rollins said that Rey won’t be able to fight tonight, but he will give him a match when he returns and then Rollins issues an open challenge for anyone to fight for his title tonight.

Match 2: WWE Tag Team Championship: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler came out for their match next.

We know who we are, we know what we are.

With each misstep we get a little better, a bit closer to the top.

I trust @otiswwe with my life, he’s my brother.#heavymachinery is 2 hearts with 1 soul.

It’s back to work tomorrow, that’s #bluecollarsolid pic.twitter.com/KddLPeS8ci — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) October 1, 2019

The match saw Heavy Machinery dominate for most of the match and the fans in attendance were really into Otis. However, the match ended with Roode pinning Tucker after the glorious DDT.

Winners: Robert Roode and Doplh Ziggler (** 1/2)

The Miz was out next for Mix TV. His guests were Nature Boy Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan (with The Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart).

This was a strange interview since Hulk Hogan was very complimentary to Ric Flair, but Flair wanted to talk smack to Hogan, saying that no one matches up to him in the ring, not even Hogan. The fans loved this.

The two then shook hands. Hogan said they are not “spring chickens anymore.” The fans changed “one more match.” Flair said he wants a paycheck with as many zeros as Hogan. At Saudi Arabia on October 31, there will be a 5-on-5 tag team match with Flair in one corner and Hogan in the other.

Hulk Hogan brought out his team captain in Seth Rollins. Ric Flair then called out his team captain — Randy Orton. The two will pick their teammates over the next month. But first Randy Orton challenged Seth Rollins to a match right now.

Before the match could start, King Corbin came out to the ring. That allowed Orton to take a cheap shot, but then Corbin came in and attacked Rollins.

The two men beat down Rollins. Rusev was out next and attacked Orton and Corbin, so does this mean Rusev just had a babyface turn? The fans love him, and this is a better response than he got when he was Maria’s baby daddy.

“Rusev Day” chants started and Rusev even hugged Hulk Hogan at the top of the ramp.

Backstage, Charlie asked Rusev where Lana was, but he wouldn’t answer. She then asked Rusev what is next for him. Rusev said that he won’t talk about his problems at home, but he was there to help Seth Rollins tonight. He then said that Rollins owes him a debt, and Rusev wants the Universal title match tonight to repay that debt.

A promo for the return of the Authors of Pain (AOP) aired.

Match 3: The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C.

The O.C. didn’t even get an entrance as they came into the ring during the commercial break. Despite that, the O.C. looked really good in the match. The end even came, not with their finishing move, but when Ivar hit a splash from the top buckle.

One word to describe this move but it has to be an antonym of sour:#RAW pic.twitter.com/pxuCBIGwEZ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019

Winners: Viking Raiders (** 1/2)

Charlie said that Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are still in the building and they want to address what they did. Charlie said that when they did was criminal but then Cesaro showed up and said he liked it and is just mad that he didn’t get to beat the crap out of Rey Mysterio’s son.

Ricochet manned up to him and said that Cesaro is not half the man that Rey Mysterio is. Ricochet challenged Cesaro to a match.

Match 4: Ricochet vs. Cesaro

This match was the best one of the night. Ricochet looked great and then Cesaro started to overpower the smaller superstar. The end then came when Ricochet hit the West Coast Pop for the three count – an homage to Rey Mysterio.

Winner: Ricochet (***)

It was time for this week’s Firefly Fun House. We started off with the puppets all freaking out. Rambling Rabbit is dead: Bray Wyatt: “oh, well.” The puppets were scared of the Hell in a Cell match between The Fiend and Seth Rollins. He said that Hell in a Cell leaves scars and he will ask the Fiend to be nice and then said he was just kidding.

Match 5: United States Championship: AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

This was easily the best match on the show. The two men wrestled at the last PPV and it was a short match with AJ Styles dominating. This week, Cedric got a lot of time and looked like a real threat to Styles.

However, Styles reversed the Lumbar Check into the Styles Clash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles (****)

Backstage, the Street Profits were still just talking about what is happening. However, this week, the Street Profits said they will be in action on Wednesday night on NXT. “We are NXT.” They get an NXT tag team championship rematch.

Match 6: Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

Natalya got her entrance during the commercial break to show who WWE values in this match. Lacey Evans dominated the match. There was a point where Natalya started to come back when Evans taunted her. However, Evans raked Natalya’s eyes and then held the tights to win.

After the match, Lacey Evans sucker-punched Natalya and knocked her out. The announcers mentioned that this should finally end this rivalry.

Winner: Lacey Evans (**)

Backstage, Paul Heyman said to blame Vince McMahon for inviting Brock Lesnar to Monday Night Raw when he was in fighting mode.

Backstage, Maria Kanellis was being interviewed. She admitted that Rusev is not the father and has enough going on with Lana and walks off. Sasha Banks showed up and grabbed the microphone and talked smack to Becky Lynch. She will make Becky beg, cry, and tap out.

A limo shows up very late to the arena.

Match 7: Universal Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Rusev

King Corbin and Randy Orton were on the ramp before the match started, which made one believe this match wouldn’t end up with a legit winner.

The two were putting on an amazing match and then Bobby Lashley’s music started and he then signaled to the back, which had Rusev distracted. Lana then came out with Lashley. The two then started making out on the stage in front of Rusev.

Then the lights started going out. Rusev was just staring at Lana and Lashley and The Fiend showed up and attacked Rollins outside of the ring with the mandible claw.

Winner: No Decision (** 1/2)

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday on the WWE Network.