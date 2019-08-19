WWE Monday Night Raw recap, review, and grades: New Raw tag team champions

The WWE King of the Ring 2019 tournament starts tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Jerry “The King” Lawler is the color commentator tonight since Corey Graves is on vacation. Roman Reigns opened the show and came to the ring. Meanwhile, Lawler announces he will talk to Sasha Banks tonight about her return last week when she attacked Natalya.

Roman Reigns will talk about who is attacking him. Daniel Bryan and Rowan is supposed to bring him the culprit tomorrow night.

This is different. Roman Reigns is out for a match to open the show.

Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler talked smack about Roman Reigns last week on Twitter, setting up this match. Ziggler said before the match that he isn’t a Twitter keyboard warrior and he is glad that Roman Reigns is okay after all that happened to him.

Dolph said that Roman gets all the attention for things that “almost happened to him” but Ziggler has got speared by Goldberg three times. He said Maryse’s husband beat him with Ric Flair’s move.

Dolph: “You are the big dog, but it should be me.” He then hit a cheap shot superkick on Roman Reigns.

This match was incredible with Ziggler ruling the entire match. Ziggler actually hit two Zig Zags and the Fameasser but Roman Reigns kicked out of every pinfall attempt. Ziggler then started talking smack like he has been the last few matches and then charged into a spear by Reigns and lost.

Winner: Roman Reigns by pinfall (*** 1/2)

Last week, Natalya was out talking about the anniversary of her dad’s death. This is when Sasha Banks returned and beat the hell out of Natalya. Becky Lynch came down for the save and then Sasha destroyed her as well.

Backstage, Becky Lynch talked about how she made Sasha Banks the talk of the town and Sasha is the best woman in the WWE who was never great.

This is an episode of The King’s Court where Jerry Lawler will interview Sasha Banks about the attack.

Before it started, Lawler predicted Cedric Alexander and Ricochet would make it to the finals on their side but before he made the pick from the other side, Bray Wyatt’s music started. Lawler said, “forget this” and made a run for it.

He made it to the top of the ramp and that is where Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, showed up and took out Lawler with the Mandible Claw. The lights came back on but Lawler was down and the fans all chanted “Yowie Wowie.”

Ricochet and The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

This is Baron Corbin’s first appearance in weeks. The match was just average. Ricochet won the match when he pinned Baron Corbin.

Winner: Ricochet and Miz (**)

Michael Cole welcomes a video interview with Booker T. This is just like the Stone Cold Steve Austin last week about Seth Rollins. They ask about the attacks by Bray Wyatt.

Cole mentioned King Booker with Queen Sharmell. Booker talked about King Harley Race and Macho King. He then made his prediction for the tournament this year – King Drew McIntyre.

United States Championship: AJ Styles vs. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman just dominated AJ Styles and even was able to withstand interference by The OC. However, once Strowman was about to chokeslam AJ Styles and win, The OC attacked Strowman and caused the DQ loss for Styles, but he remained the champion.

The OC were about to hit the Magic Killer on Braun Strowman, but Seth Rollins ran in for the save. Last week, Braun saved Rollins, and this was Seth returning the favor.

The two shook hands with Seth saying they were even with a smile. Braun looked a little unsure about that and gripped Rollins’ hand tightly.

Yeah, Braun Strowman is going to turn heel on Seth Rollins soon.

Backstage, Seth Rollins chases Braun Strowman down and said he knows what is up and that he wants Braun to be the next challenger. Rollins said first they should take out The OC as tag team partners tonight for the tag team titles and he will try to set that up now.

Winner: Braun Strowman by DQ (**)

King of the Ring Tournament – Round 1: Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro

These two guys beat the hell out of each other. It went through a commercial break and was the best match on the show, by far. This was hard-hitting and was so fun to watch.

Winner: Samoa Joe (****)

Elias is in the ring. Before this, they showed Drake Maverick trying to win the title in the recording studio.

Tonight, Elias said he was going to put on his farewell performance because he has too much going on, especially as the 24/7 Champion. He is going to perform an emotional ballad.

He kept having audio problems. His guitar was not tuned right. He asked for a new guitar, so someone threw it at him. A dude came in the ring with the good guitar and wouldn’t hand it to him. It was R-Truth, who was all smiles.

Unlike other champions, Elias kept kicking out, including from the R-Truth Scissor Kick. R-Truth gets the guitar and swings but Elias runs.

No 24/7 title change.

Backstage, Rey Mysterio is interviewed. He explains to the fans how tearing off a Luchadore mask is an insult. He then said that he knows what he wants to do in the ring, but his body won’t let him do what he sees anymore.

He said that his injuries might have finally caught up to him. Mysterio said that “this day” has to come to everyone but it is time for Rey Mysterio to hang up the mask and let the new generation make their way.

Rey prepares to take off his mask, but his son showed up and said his he promised they would team together in his first match. He said he wants to tell his sons one day that he teamed with their grandfather and asked his dad not to retire. Rey agreed not to retire for his son.

New Day vs. Revival

The match was nothing really special. Just as Big E looked ready to start to take the advantage, Randy Orton ran in and RKJO Outta Nowhere.

Fans chanted “thank you Randy” for some reason. Randy and The Revival (maybe the start of a new Four Horsemen) started to beat down Big E but then Kofi Kingston ran in for the save.

Randy hit the RKO on Kofi. Xavier tried to save him, but The Revival came in and helped Orton hit another RKO.

Randy Orton told The Revival they would break Xavier Woods’ leg. They set up Xavier in a leg lock and Orton held Kofi and made him watch as they came down and broke it. The fans are booing big-time now. Perfect heel work here by Randy Orton and The Revival.

Winners: New Day by DQ (**)

Up next is the Sasha Banks interview. Instead of the King’s Court, Michael Cole is interviewing her. He said she has an open forum for Sasha to explain her actions.

Sasha said it was crazy and emotional for her. Sasha said that she chose to change her hair color to blue and is now back and better than ever. “I look good and I feel even better.”

Michael Cole said no one is talking about her hair but her returning for the first time since WrestleMania and the attack on Natalya and Becky Lynch. He said they want to know why. All she said was “you’re welcome.”

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

The match was better than the last few WWE women’s tag team matches. This match saw Cross and Bliss win cleanly in a decent match. Nikki Cross knocked Mandy Rose off the apron and then hit her neckbreaker on the match.

Winners: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss (**)

Backstage, Braun Strowman is staring at Seth Rollins title. Seth wants them to focus on tonight and if Braun follows his lead, they can win the titles. However, Braun tells Seth to follow his lead if they want to win tonight.

King of the Ring Tournament – Round 1: Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

This was very different from the first King of the Ring match. Sami Zayn came out strong, but Cedric Alexander is just on a tear. Cedric hit the huge dive outside the ring, hit the big kick in the ring and then the Lumbar Check took the win for Alexander.

Winner: Cedric Alexander (** 1/2)

The Street Profits are backstage and they had brackets. Dawkins said that his bracket was busted cause he had Cesaro making it to the finals.

They want to know why there is no tag team king of the tournament. The Street Profits are already Kings. They then named Rollins and Braun to be “Freaking Brawlins.”

AJ Styles pumps up Gallows and Anderson for their match tonight.

Backstage, Natalya is there with a sling on her arm. She is talking to the camera (no interviewer). Natalya said she doesn’t understand why her friend Sasha did this.

Sasha Banks then attacked Natalya again, kicked the crap out of her, hurt her arm again, and then told Natalya to go to Hell and say hi to her daddy. That was … wow.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The OC vs. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman did very little in this match. Braun started the match but when Rollins got in, he was in the ring for a very long time without help. Even when the OC double-teamed Rollins outside the ring, Braun did nothing to help.

AJ Styles got Braun Strowman’s attention and when he came down Luke Gallows attacked him and drove him into the ring post. Rollins was left alone once again.

Finally, just as AJ Styles started to interfere when the referees back was turned, Braun Strowman stormed over everyone.

Braun finally tagged in and went wild on The OC. AJ Styles tried to interfere for the DQ, but Rollins ran in and hit the Stomp onto Styles after Braun powerslammed Karl Anderson.

Braun Strowman pinned Karl Anderson, and Strowman is a two-time tag team champion (his first was with a child). Seth Rollins is now a double champion since he is also the Universal Champion.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (*** 1/2)