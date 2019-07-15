WWE Monday Night Raw recap, results, and grades: The Paul Heyman era begins

Last night, WWE Extreme Rules took place, and Brock Lesnar cashed in his Monday in the Bank briefcase to beat Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. How will that play out on Paul Heyman’s first night in charge of Monday Night Raw?

Here is the full WWE Monday Night Raw recap, results, and grades.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came to the ring to open Monday Night Raw this week.

Paul Heyman: “We told you so.”

Heyman said that he is in charge now and he has decided that Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent will be decided tonight in an all-star battle royal.

Here are the competitors: Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Baron Corbin, Big E, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. This might be the best battle royal of all-time.

The Revival and Bobby Roode vs. The Usos and Ricochet

This is a 2-out-of-3 falls match so WWE can have a commercial break (that is the only reason). Honestly, The Revival and Bobby Roode would be a great three men to start a new Four Horsemen. Add in Drew McIntyre, and we are perfect.

Ricochet pins Scott Dawon in like 25 seconds with the Code Breaker.

After about three minutes, The Revival hits the Flapjack to pin Jimmy Uso. Then, it is to the commercial break before Fall 3.

The match ended up going seven more minutes and Ricochet pins Bobby Roode with the 630.

After the match, The Club comes down. While it was six on three, The Usos and Ricochet held their own until finally, everyone was out of the ring, but Ricochet and AJ Styles killed him.

AJ Styles is now one of Monday Night Raw’s biggest heels.

Winners: The Usos and Ricochet (** 1/2)

The Viking Raiders vs. Two Jobbers

The Viking Raiders dominated and won in 1:20 with Thor’s Hammer.

Winners: The Viking Raiders (No Rating)

Drew McIntyre found a room with Finn Balor and a bunch of mid-carders sharing jokes. Cedric Alexander was there, and McIntyre reminds him that him helping Roman Reigns last week makes him his next target.

McIntyre said he would eviscerate him and Alexander said he is ready.

Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander

Drew McIntyre started the match by brutalizing Cedric Alexander. However, Alexander fought back and hit a nice kick that startled Drew.

When it looked like McIntyre was going to come back, Alexander wrapped up Drew in a cradle and won in a shocking upset. It is unclear what WWE is doing with Drew McIntyre right now.

Winner: Drew McIntyre (** 1/2)

Backstage, Finn Balor talked about last night when he lost his IC title to Shinsuke Nakamura and said that he wants his title back. Tonight, he has to get past Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe then cut a promo answering Finn Balor and remains one of the best talkers in WWE.

Roman Reigns is interviewed backstage about the battle royal last night. He has had a great week with the ESPYS and the Hobbs ann Shaw premiere and winning tonight will wrap up that week.

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor

These two got almost no time to fight. Finn Balor tried to fight, but it was Samoa Joe who won in a very short match.

After the match, Joe tried to attack Balor and lock in the

Coquina Clutch but Balor fought back, hit the Sling Blade and the Coup de Grace.

After this, Bray Wyatt finally made his WWE return in his new gimmick. The lights went out, and when the strobe lights started, Bray hit Sister Abigail and the lights went out with his laughing and the fans chanting “Holy Sh*t.”

Winner: Samoa Joe (**)

Drake Maverick checked him and his wife in under the names “Mr. and Mrs. 24/7 Champion” so they can consummate their marriage. They paid for the room in cash and R-Truth is there too and is looking for Hornswoggle.

The Street Profits are watching this on a monitor. They are shocked that Drake Maverick has not consummated his marriage yet. They are making predictions for the women’s 4-way elimination match.

They pick Alexa Bliss to win. For the battle royale, one of them picks Big E, and the other picks Seth Rollins.

Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

Before the match, Maria Kanellis called Mike Kanellis a loser and said she has a better chance of winning the match against Zack Ryder than her loser of a husband does.

The official told her to stay away from the ring. Mike said he has this. Ryder hit the Rough Rider in seconds and won the match.

After the match, Maria said that her unborn child had a better chance of winning the match than Mike.

Winner: Zack Ryder (No Rating)

The Club vs. Lucha House Party

The Club will fight next in a six-man tag team match.

The Club ruled the early part of this match. AJ Styles is really aggressive as a heel. Interestingly, Ricochet ran in and attacked AJ Styles. He was removed, but no DQ resulted.

Instead, it was a way to take a commercial break.

Back from commercial and Lucha House Party kept it close. AJ Styles locked in the Calf Crusher on Kalisto and refused to break the hold. The Club got rid of the other two, and Styles just tried to hurt Kalisto.

A mean AJ Styles is awesome.

Winner: The Club (***)

Backstage interview with Seth Rollins. Will Becky Lynch be there tonight? Maybe…

Women’s Elimination Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella vs. Naomi vs. Natalya

Nikki Cross is still with Alexa Bliss. The winner of this match is the new number one contender to Lynch’s Raw women’s title.

Becky Lynch is there, and she is limping out (remember, last night at Extreme Rules, Baron Corbin hit her with the End of Days).

Carmella was hilarious and was looking great against both Naomi and Natalya. Alexa Bliss then snuck in from out of nowhere and pinned Carmella.

Alexa Bliss just kept pissing off Natalya and Naomi by running in time and time again when someone was down.

The match was long, and the fans started to chant “this is awful” — that isn’t good.

Natalya finally pinned Naomi, and the match went to its second commercial. This is a really long match.

Nikki Cross got on the microphone and demanded that people stop booing and cheer for Alexa Bliss. The fans all started chanting “you suck.” That was a brilliant way to get the fans involved.

Sadly, the fans then started random chants, and then Natalya won the match in short time with the Sharpshooter.

Natalya is crying. When Natalya is told that she is going to SummerSlam to fight Becky Lynch in her home country for the Raw Women’s title. (She also said Lexi sucks).

Becky Lynch got a mic and said The Man had something to say. Lynch said that she likes Natalya, but don’t think she is meeting a friend or she is in for a shock. She said that if Nattie doesn’t step up, she will wipe the floor with her in her home country.

Becky said that she does better in war than she does in love. Natalya then said that Becky must suck in love “bit*h” and then said that she would kick the hell out of her at SummerSlam.

Winner: Natalya (* 1/2)

Randy Orton promo backstage.

MIZ TV: Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler said that he wanted to come out and find out if the rumors are true about The Miz — calling him a corporate spokesman.

Ziggler than kept talking crap about The Miz and when he mentioned Miz’s wife, the two started to brawl.

Back to the night of consummation, Drake Maverick is in bed wearing the 24/7 title. Room service is there it is a referee who delivered it. R-Truth came out of the cart and won the title back with a small package (get it?).

R-Truth: “I hope you all aren’t constipated anymore.”

10-Man Battle Royal: Big E vs. Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro vs. Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman

Everyone came out to their own music and then Braun Strowman said that everyone would get these hands and came out as the 10th man.

Then, Brock Lesnar came out with a steel chair. He then sat at the top of the ramp to watch the match.

Cesaro looked really good, and he was paid off by having Bobby Lashley press slam him over the ropes and to the floor. Braun Strowman then tossed Lashley over the ring.

Big E then stood face-to-face with Braun Strowman. He challenged Braun to show him what he could do. Big E PICKED UP BRAUN STROWMAN and hit the Big Ending. Orton then hit the RKO Outta Nowhere.

Damn pic.twitter.com/X1o5JK4Zhk — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) July 16, 2019

Sami Zayn eliminated Big E and Orton hit him with the RKO. Rey hit the 619 on Sami and Orton tossed Sami. Roman came behind Orton but was hit with the RKO.

Mysterio hit Roman Reigns with the seated Senton, and then Baron Corbin tossed Rey.

Baron Corbin realized he was alone in the ring against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman (Randy Orton was outside the ring). They all took turns on him, and Rollins eliminated Corbin.

There are four left: Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton (who is still outside the ring). Roman accidentally speared Rollins.

Braun tried to eliminate Roman, and Rollins eliminated both of them. Randy Orton came back in and tried to toss Rollins, but he fought back. These are the last two men.

The fans love Randy Orton. Rollins hit the Stomp and tossed Orton to get the title shot at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins tells Paul Heyman to shut up and said he has something to say to Brock Lesnar. He said that SummerSlam would look like WrestleMania and then used Heyman’s own line for Lesnar to describe himself.

Winner: Seth Rollins (***)