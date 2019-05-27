WWE Monday Night Raw recap and grades: Brock Lesnar faces off with Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston

WWE Monday Night Raw opened with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (SmackDown Live star making a WILD CARD appearance) showing up.

Kofi then called out Brock Lesnar and he wants Lesnar to cash in the Money in the Bank against him. I guess Kofi is tired of being the champion? Or maybe he likes getting thrown around the ring?

Either way, Seth Rollins comes out next because he beat Brock Lesnar once when he kicked him in the nuts.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman then come out and instead of pretending the Money in the Bank briefcase is a boombox, Brock actually had a real Boom Box created to look like the briefcase.

The boombox played Kofi and Seth’s songs and it pissed Seth off so he left the ring. Because of this, Paul Heyman said that Brock won’t choose who he fights and they leave.

As Kofi watches Brock leave, Dolph Ziggler attacked him from behind just like on SmackDown Live last week. Ziggler grabbed a chair but Xavier Woods ran out to protect his friend. Ziggler almost destroyed him but Kofi returned.

It has been 30 minutes and there hasn’t been a match yet.

Up next, the Usos are having a block party outside the arena. Monday Night Raw will return to this a few times and it breaks down when the 24/7 title holder R-Truth arrives and it breaks up the party.

Shane McMahon comes to the ring next with Drew McIntyre and talks smack about Roman Reigns and then talks about the Samoan Dynasty. McMahon then said he will beat a relative of Reigns and Lance A’naoi comes to the ring for a match

Shane McMahon vs. Lance A’naoi

Squash match. McMahon wins with a submission hold.

After the match, the start to bully the kid and Roman Reigns finally runs down. He hits the Superman Punch on Shane and Drew finally saves him.

Winner: Shane McMahon (NR)

Paul Heyman comes out again and said that it is time for Brock Lesnar to reveal who he will cash in against. Brock Lesnar then learns that he has a year to cash in and tells Seth Rollins “screw you” and leaves.

AJ Styles is out of tonight’s four-way match against Seth Rollins for the number one contender to the Universal Championship.

It is finally time for the first real match after almost an hour.

Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

Could Becky Lynch become Becky Three Belts with Nikki Cross? This is a non-title match. The match was a long one but the tag team champions lose again (have they won a tag team match since they won the titles?).

Becky Lynch hit the Rock Bottom on Payton Royce for the pinfall win.

Winners: Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross (**)

Ricochet vs. Cesaro

Ricochet is out next and he has a match with Cesaro. This should be a very good match and the two men did not disappoint. Cesaro was the big strong wrestler who had Ricochet fighting back as the underdog.

There was a nice move where Cesaro hit the big forearm and Ricochet shot across the ring like Hulk Hogan just hit Shawn Michaels with a big boot. Ricochet can sell like no one else.

The ending came when Ricochet won with the Destroyer in a fantastic match. This was easily the best match on the show by a long shot.

Winner: Ricochet (****)

Rey Mysterio is hurt and next week he will have to give up his United States Championship. Samoa Joe came out and basically said “Ha!”

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz

Baron Corbin is in this match since AJ Styles is hurt. The winner gets to fight Seth Rollins at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The match was decent and The Miz actually got a lot of offense in the match. Braun Strowman hit all his main big moves and Bobby Lashley looked better than he has in a long time athletically.

The end came when Lashley and Strowman battled into the crowd and then Baron Corbin hit End of Days on Miz and won.

Baron Corbin gets the WWE Universal Championship match at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Winner: Baron Corbin (** 1/2)

Firefly Fun House is next and Bray Wyatt is getting even freakier than ever and spider walks this week.

Corey Graves has a new segment called Electric Chair and there is an electric chair in the ring. Fans will ask questions. These fans are obviously fed questions to ask and they are kind of lame insults to Sami Zayn.

Zayn ends up insulting the fans and saying they could ask him anything, including about his love life or about AEW. Bad idea, as an AEW chant started.

.@SamiZayn is in the hot seat for the first-ever ⚡️ ELECTRIC CHAIR EXPERIENCE ⚡️ tonight on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/3dB4ijbsYY — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019

Seth Rollins comes down and he is pissed. Why? Is he mad Dean Ambrose is there now?

Anyway, this leads to a match.

Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn

This was a great match that went back and forth between the two men. There was one point where Rollins flew out of the ring and sold a knee injury.

The announcers mentioned that Brock Lesnar was still in the back and could cash in after the match.

The end finally came when Seth Rollins pinned Sami Zayn in a really solid match.

WHAT A WIN!@WWERollins continues to prove that he's the true workhorse of Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/G03EcoWQdq — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019

Then, the show ended with nothing happening but Seth Rollins celebrating in the ring despite Brock Lesnar being teased all night long.

Winner: Seth Rollins (*** 1/2)