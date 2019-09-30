WWE Monday Night Raw promoting return of major stars, new announce team, and three title matches

Tonight is the season premiere of Monday Night Raw. While it is a weekly show that never takes a single week off, WWE wants to promote it as something new because there are big changes coming.

Here is a look at the preview for tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

Big changes coming to Raw

Monday Night Raw tonight will sound very different.

As mentioned previously, Paul Heyman wants to change the look and feel of Monday Night Raw. Michael Cole and Corey Graves are leaving for SmackDown on Fox and Renee Young will move behind a desk for the new WWE Backstage on FS1.

Meanwhile, Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin will be the new announce team on Monday Night Raw. Joseph was previously the lead commentator on 205 Live and Maddin is former NFL star, Brennan Williams.

Jerry “The King” Lawler will also return to help ease them in as the third member of the commentating team.

There is also the rumored return of pyro and a different look for the set.

Legends returning to WWE

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While the commentating team and look will be new, tonight’s Monday Night Raw will bring back three WWE legends.

First, Brock Lesnar will appear on Monday Night Raw tonight. Lesnar will battle Kofi Kingston on SmackDown’s premiere on Fox on Friday night, so there is no telling what he will be doing on Raw.

When was the last time Lesnar wrestled on free WWE TV?

Also, tonight’s episode of Miz TV will see the return of Nature Boy Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan for a special interview segment. Will this give Bray Wyatt a chance to take out his two biggest name victims heading into Hell in a Cell on Sunday?

Monday Night Raw matches

There is a WWE Universal Championship match tonight as Seth Rollins puts his title on the line against Rey Mysterio.

Also on tap is a match between one-half of the WWE women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

Finally, there are two title matches on the season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw tonight.

Cedric Alexander will get another shot at AJ Styles and his United States Championship. Also, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler will defend their tag team titles against Heavy Machinery.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8/7c on USA Network.