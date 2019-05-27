WWE Monday Night Raw preview: Brock Lesnar will issue challenge, Rey Mysterio injury addressed

Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Paul Heyman has promised that Brock Lesnar will choose his next victim and the target of his Money in the Bank briefcase match.

Brock Lesnar promises a blockbuster

Brock Lesnar won the Money in the Bank briefcase by running in at the last second and taking it after the other competitors in the match were beaten to a pulp.

Since that time, Lesnar has taunted both Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston about which he will choose to cash in on.

If he cashes in at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, he will choose Seth Rollins, likely. Kofi Kingston is already set to defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler.

However, neither Heyman nor Lesnar are that obvious, so there is no telling how it plays out on Monday Night Raw tonight.

United States Championship

While not a lot of people have talked about it, Rey Mysterio suffered a legitimate injury (separated shoulder) at Money in the Bank when he won the U.S. Championship. Samoa Joe broke his nose in the same match.

This is why both men have been missing for two weeks now.

Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Samoa Joe has challenged Rey Mysterio to give him his title back since his shoulders were off the mat when Rey won the title.

Samoa Joe even invoked Rey’s son Dominick’s name, so Rey will surely show up. What will happen between the two men?

WWE 24/7 Championship

WWE also promises that the chaos of the WWE 24/7 Championship will continue tonight on Monday Night Raw, as R-Truth has miraculously held the title for a whole week now.

What is next for Becky Lynch?

Now that Becky Lynch has lost her SmackDown Live women’s title, she is exclusive to Monday Night Raw. Who will she next face as a challenger for her title?

Will Lacey Evans step back quietly or will someone else step up to challenge the Irish Lass Kicker?

WWE Monday Night Raw airs its special Memorial Day edition tonight on USA Network at 8/7c.