WWE Monday Night Raw preview: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

There is no word on whether or not Paul Heyman officially starts his new job as head of creative on Monday Night Raw, but one of tonight’s key matches might bring back memories of ECW or at least the Attitude Era.

After a tug-of-war last week, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley battle tonight on Monday Night Raw in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, which also means anything goes.

That is the type of match Heyman specialized in when he created his cult-favorite ECW promotion back in the ’90s.

On top of that is a first-time match that seems very unusual.

In a case of the Wild Card rule in effect, The New Day will appear on Monday Night Raw tonight to battle The Viking Raiders. This is a match between one of the most successful WWE tag teams of all-time against one of the most promising teams of the future.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch continue their feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans tonight as well as they head into Extreme Rules in two weeks.

WWE is promoting Undertaker tonight too, but will the Dead Man show up to stand beside Roman Reigns as the two prepare for their big Extreme Rules match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre?

AJ Styles and Ricochet might also be headed for a U.S. Championship match after Styles beat Ricochet last week on Monday Night Raw. Will Styles finally reunite with The Club before the match takes place?

Finally, despite being a SmackDown Live title, Raw superstar Samoa Joe gets a shot at Kofi Kingston at Extreme Rules and he should have a lot to say tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8/7c on USA Network.