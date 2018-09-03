WWE Monday Night Raw preview: Bella Twins make in-ring return while Shawn Michaels arrives to talk WWE Super Show-Down

This week on WWE Monday Night Raw, one of the more popular female duos in WWE history make their return to the ring while a legend arrives to talk about two of his most respected rivals.

Here is a look at the Monday Night Raw preview for this week’s WWE show.

The Bella Twins are back in the WWE

The Bella Twins have been out of action for a long time. Brie Bella took time off when she became pregnant and Nikki Bella had to take time off after suffering a severe injury. The two remained in the spotlight thanks to their reality TV show Total Bellas but have not wrestled in a while.

That changes this week on WWE Monday Night Raw when the Bella Twins return to action.

Brie Bella has a match coming up at Hell in a Cell when she teams with her husband Daniel Bryan to battle The Miz and his wife Maryse for the SmackDown Live brand. However, the sisters will be on Monday Night Raw this week to wrestle the Riott Squad.

This is also the lead-in to the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

Original rumors had Nikki Bella fighting Ronda Rousey but that has been changed to the Bella Twins teaming with Ronda Rousey to battle all three members of the Riott Squad in six-person tag team action.

Braun Strowman is a bad man

Last week on Monday Night Raw, the WWE made the inexplicable decision to turn Braun Strowman heel in his feud with The Shield – despite The Shield being the aggressors the week before.

Strowman chose to team with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to even the odds against The Shield, which makes him the bad guy now even though he got the loudest cheers of anyone on Monday Night Raw the last few months.

Tonight, on Monday Night Raw, both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are likely to speak about the move. This will lead to the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia where Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre will battle The Shield in six-man tag team action.

Shawn Michaels is coming to Monday Night Raw

Last week on Raw, the announcers revealed that Shawn Michaels would be on the show this week to discuss the Triple H vs. Undertaker match that will take place at the WWE Super Show-Down. Remember, Michaels refereed the last match between the two WWE legends – which was supposed to be the last match between them.

One wonders what Michaels will say about the fact that the two men will battle again – for the third time.

Plus, there are WWE rumors right now that indicate Shawn Michaels won’t be the only WWE legend appearing on Monday Night Raw tonight.

Raw Tag Team Title Match

There is also a title on the line tonight on Monday Night Raw as Raw tag team champions, The B-Team, will defend their titles against The Revival. This comes after both members of The Revival beat each member of The B-Team in singles action last week.

Alexa Bliss also will be on Monday Night Raw to talk about her rematch for the Raw women’s title at Hell in a Cell against Ronda Rousey.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on the USA Network at 8 p.m. EST.