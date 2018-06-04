WWE Monday Night Raw preview: 4 reasons to watch Raw this week

WWE Monday Night Raw this week takes place in Houston, Texas, and features two huge matches between the four Raw entrants in the 2018 Money in the Bank ladder match.

There will also be a big match as Natalya defends her friend Ronda Rousey and the Deleters of Worlds will look for the next team to contend for their WWE tag team titles.

Here is our preview of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and four reasons to watch tonight’s show.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode

The main event on WWE Monday Night Raw this week is a huge match. Braun Strowman will face Bobby Roode in a one-on-one match, which might have big implications for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

When it comes to the PPV, the biggest matches on the card are two Money in the Bank ladder matches where the winners earn a future world title shot at the time of their choosing if they capture the briefcase hanging above the ring.

There are eight men in that match this year — four from Monday Night Raw and four from SmackDown Live. The Raw entrants are Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode and Kevin Owens.

According to Cageside Seats, Strowman is the favorite to win based on current betting odds and this match is a chance for Roode to make sure people don’t overlook him.

Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor

The other two Raw competitors in the Money in the Bank ladder match will also wrestle each other. Likely, there will be a mix and match of these matches until Money in the Bank finally takes place on June 17.

This specific match is an interesting one though because both men are former Universal Champions.

Finn Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion before a shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the title. Kevin Owens then won the title in the match to determine the new champion after that and held it for seven months before dropping it to Bill Goldberg.

As two of only four men to ever hold the title, this match has a nice backstory outside of just the Money in the Bank preview.

Natalya vs. Nia Jax

Before coming to Monday Night Raw, second generation superstar Natalya was a heel on the SmackDown Live brand. However, when she came to Raw, she suddenly turned face thanks to her friendship with newcomer Ronda Rousey.

With Nia Jax set to defend her Raw women’s title against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, Nia has been pushing her weight around and even bullied a much smaller wrestler on Raw last week.

Natalya is a former champion and should give Nia Jax all she can handle as she defends the honor of her friend, Ronda Rousey.

The Deleters of Worlds needs new challengers

Ever since Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt — the Deleters of Worlds — won the Raw tag team titles, they have run over everyone put in front of them. They are now looking for new contenders and there will be a huge match on Raw this week to determine who that will be.

There will be a tag team battle royal, with the winners getting the next title shot against Wyatt and Hardy. The main team that is expected to get the push is the B-Team — Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel — a pairing that finally started to come together as a team.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.