WWE Mixed Match Challenge is back: Everything you need to know about this Facebook Watch event

The WWE is bringing back its popular WWE Mixed Match Challenge for a second season on Facebook Watch.

Last season, the series created some huge fan favorite teams with Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss possibly leading the way. This season, that team is back together again and will be joined by some familiar teams and some new faces.

Returning for the second season outside of Strowman and Bliss are The Miz and Asuka, Rusev and his wife Lana, Jimmy Uso and his wife Naomi, and Finn Balor and Bayley.

Joining the fun will be the teams of Sasha Banks and Bobby Lashley, R-Truth and Carmela, Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair, and Kevin Owens and Natalya.

As with the first season, the WWE Mixed Match Challenge doesn’t care about faces and heels and are just putting random teams together and creating storylines for the show outside the WWE main storylines and canon.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 teams revealed

The biggest favorites have to be Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, The Miz and Asuka and AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair. In the first season, The Miz and Asuka beat Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode in the finals.

There are also some changes when it comes to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge this year in the formatting.

Each episode will be 30 minutes long with two matches on each show. There will be a total of 14 episodes, so a total of 28 matches for the 10 teams. This will be a round-robin format, where all the teams wrestle each other.

This year, the champions will not be crowned on Facebook Watch, but the final will instead take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event on Dec. 16.

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge will kick off on Sept. 18 on Facebook Watch, with the pre-show starting at 9:50pm EST and the show itself starting at 10pm.