WWE might bring back surprising legend to battle Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

Right now, the storylines on WWE SmackDown Live make it look like Dolph Ziggler will battle The Miz at SummerSlam. However, there might be other plans.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match with Miz might be a red herring. According to the newsletter, Ziggler disrespecting legends might lead to a match with a very surprising person.

While the event takes place in just two weeks, rumor has it that WWE wants to bring back Goldberg to battle Ziggler at the biggest event of the summer.

They mention that this is an idea of Paul Heyman’s, who loves to have a “badass old man who comes back at random times” to take care of young punks who are getting out of line.

Terry Funk was a good example in ECW. For the past decade, Undertaker has served a similar role in WWE. Goldberg could be next.

VIDEO: @davemeltzerWON has confirmed that a match between Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler is now set for SummerSlam. https://t.co/CyJuP35RFk pic.twitter.com/B5neKRBpbW — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) August 1, 2019

According to the report, Goldberg is still angry at his poor match at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. Remember, it was almost 100 degrees at the outdoor event and Goldberg concussed himself early in the match.

Goldberg, much like Undertaker, wanted to “erase the feeling” of the match. Undertaker worked a tag team match last month at Extreme Rules and looked great in the match. Goldberg could rebound easily with someone who bumps as well as Dolph Ziggler.

SummerSlam 2019 takes place on August 11 on WWE Network.