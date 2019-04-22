WWE makes some last second changes to Superstar Shake-Up moves

Last week, the WWE Superstar Shake-Up took place and there were a lot of moves that shook up the brands. However, it now sounds like one move was canceled after the fact and three other moves were made without an announcement.

First up, Andrade made his move to Monday Night Raw last week in the Superstar Shake-Up with his manager Zelina Vega. However, PWInsider reports that he is moving back to SmackDown Live.

According to the report, Fox wanted Andrade on SmackDown Live to give the show a strong young Latino star for when the show moves to Fox later this year.

This causes a slight chain reaction as well as Aleister Black has now also moved to SmackDown Live, splitting up his tag team with Ricochet.

WWE’s already undoing some of last week’s Superstar Shake-up moves https://t.co/jEzv5vPRgs pic.twitter.com/gIdIrgC1mw — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 22, 2019

To understand the reason, Black and Zelina Vega are married and this move will keep them together. Similarly, Andrade and Charlotte Flair are dating, so this keeps them on the same brand as well.

With those two moves back to SmackDown Live, there are also two big moves headed to Monday Night Raw.

The expected one is Samoa Joe moving to Raw with his United States title since Finn Balor moved to SmackDown Live with the Intercontinental title. Joe was supposed to move in the Superstar Shake-Up last week but was sick.

The second move will also split up a long successful tag team, as Cesaro is moving to Monday Night Raw, splitting up The Bar.

It should be noted that none of these changes are listed on WWE.com yet.