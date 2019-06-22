WWE looking to sign yet another member of the Samoan Dynasty

The Samoan Dynasty has one of the deepest lines of professional wrestling superstars of any family ever involved in the sport. Now, another member is possibly headed to WWE with the company interested in Jacob Fatu.

Jacob Fatu is the son of the Tonga Kid (Sam Fatu). Fans might remember Tonga Kid from the ‘80s when he debuted in WWE as the cousin of Superfly Jimmy Snuka and had his first major feud in 1983 against Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Looking at the Samoan Dynasty, Tonga Kid is brothers with Rikishi and the late Umaga. Since Rikishi is his uncle, that means that Jacob Fatu is first cousins with the Usos.

His great-uncles are Afa and Sika (The Wild Samoans), which means he is also cousins with Roman Reigns and the late Yokozuna. He also has a blood relative in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

With so much talent in his extended family, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE sees a lot of promise in Jacob Fatu.

At the current time, Fatu is signed to Major League Wrestling (MLW) and is set to battle Tom Lawlor for the MLW World Championship in Chicago on July 6. He made his in-ring debut in 2012 after training under his uncle Rikishi.

It should be noted that AEW is also very interested in Jacob Fatu, so there might be a bidding war for the Samoan superstar if and when he chooses to leave MLW.