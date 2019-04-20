WWE legend is headed to AEW Double or Nothing as Cody Rhodes’ opponent

Cody Rhodes has been teasing his opponent for AEW Double or Nothing since the event was announced. Now, he has finally revealed who he will fight through the Road to Double or Nothing YouTube series — and it is a WWE legend.

Cody Rhodes will fight his older brother Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing. As most WWE fans know, Dustin is better known as Goldust.

“I am Dustin Rhodes,” Goldust said. “I’m getting older, they are getting younger and faster. But, just like every arena that I go to and I go do something very spectacular because I give my 110% every single time I step in those ropes, they chant ‘you still got it.’”

“I never lost it.”

Dustin Rhodes said that if this is one last ride, they can bill it as such because he likes it. He then offered his little brother good luck if he thinks he can put Goldust out to pasture.

Rhodes said that he is proud of his brother and said that Cody is finally coming into his own. Dustin also said that he always wanted to be better than his dad, but never could and didn’t know it since he was so young.

Dustin said that Cody was treated very differently than he was and Cody has a silver spoon since he was treated much better than Dustin was. There is a 16 year age difference between Dustin and Cody.

Dustin compared himself to Cody by saying that he left the nest and gave up the Dustin Rhodes name to create something new on his own as Goldust. He said that Cody is doing the same thing now with AEW.

Dustin then put on his face paint, with the red showing life and the black showing death of the past. He said that this is his one last ride … or is it?

Goldust has been wrestling for 31 years. He is a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, three-time WWE tag team champion and a nine-time WWE Hardcore Champion. He also held the United States title twice while it was in WCW and held four different sets of tag team titles in WCW.

Goldust’s WWE contract expired and he will be able to show up at AEW following the end of whatever no-compete clause was involved.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.