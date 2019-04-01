WWE is making changes to the WrestleMania 35 women’s main event

The WWE rumors started circulating over the weekend, indicating changes were coming to the main event of WrestleMania 35 and the women’s match that will headline the show.

There is no worry that the match will change, as the women will headline the biggest WWE PPV of the year. However, it sounds like there will be some changes made to the layout of the match itself.

Those rumors seem to be true, as WWE announced today that Stephanie McMahon would be on Monday Night Raw tonight to talk about the match and the changes that will be made to it.

First, there will be a six-woman tag team match tonight on Raw and the three women in the main event will have to work together in it. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will team up to battle the Riott Squad.

If any of the women’s contenders attack their teammate in the match, they will lose their spot in the WrestleMania 35 match. That is most interesting since Ronda Rousey is the champion, so what if she is the one who does something shady?

Regardless, that doesn’t appear to be the only change as that is not what Stephanie McMahon is coming to Monday Night Raw to talk about.

Instead, McMahon has news to deliver that might change the match itself.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the idea right now is that the change could be a match where if someone pins Flair, they win her title and if they pin Rousey, they win her title. The word is that they will announce the stipulation up front to make it less confusing.

WWE WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.