WWE injury update: Lars Sullivan to miss time due to reported injury

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Lars Sullivan fought the Lucha House Party in a gauntlet match and destroyed all three members.

It was the match result that should have happened at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, and the fact that they waited until Raw was bad news for Sullivan.

The next night on SmackDown Live, Sullivan was supposed to show up and wrestle Matt Hardy but that match was canceled. The reason given was that Sullivan was suffering from a “minor injury.”

.@LarsSWWE is a specimen unlike any other. The Freak takes on The Lucha House Party right now on #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/Guyu0e2fWY — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019

However, Wrestling Observer reports that it turns out that the injury turned out to be worse than expected and is a knee injury that might put Sullivan on the shelf for an extended period of time.

WWE has not released an official injury statement and the reports indicate they are waiting for an MRI to make that announcement. With that said, it “doesn’t look like a small thing.”

This would provide another setback for Lars Sullivan.

When WWE announced he was coming up from NXT at the end of 2018, they programmed him for a feud with John Cena and a possible match at WrestleMania 35.

Due to severe anxiety issues, Sullivan was sent home and worked out his problems before finally making his main roster debut as a monster coming in to destroy people.

Then, someone dug up old message board posts he made that were seen a prejudiced and hateful and used them to try to ruin his career. WWE responded by fining him and sending him to undergo sensitivity training.

Now, with the knee injury, Lars Sullivan’s WWE career faces another road bump to overcome.