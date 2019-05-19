WWE hints at Sasha Banks return at 2019 Money in the Bank

WWE opened up the 2019 Money in the Bank PPV with the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

There were a lot of rumors heading into the match that Sasha Banks could make her WWE return during the match. There was even a moment where Carmela was injured in the match that opened the door.

However, Carmela limped down to the ring to stop Mandy Rose from claiming the title, although that was short-lived as Mandy came back when her friend Sonya Deville interfered.

Sonya Deville then carried Mandy Rose up the ladder on her shoulders and held her there to grab the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, things did not go their way as Bayley ran up the other side of the ladder, stared them down, and then shoved both women off the top of the ladder.

Bayley then reached up and grabbed the briefcase to become Miss Money in the Bank.

Why are y'all so surprised Bayley and WWE mentioned Sasha? She works there. pic.twitter.com/t0eC1JSkAN — Nadia (@VeenaMKay) May 19, 2019

After the match, Bayley was interviewed and both Charley and Bayley mentioned what Bayley had done with Sasha Banks in the past. However, while both spoke of Sasha Banks, Bayley told the fans that she was moving on to a new phase in her career.

The fact is that WWE would not have openly mentioned Sasha Banks if she was really not coming back to WWE as rumored. Mentioning her name clearly means that WWE has plans for Sasha Banks and it might start with a feud with her friend Bayley.