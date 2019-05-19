WWE hints at changes to the new Wildcard Rules after Money in the Bank 2019

The 2019 WWE Money in the Bank PPV started off with a pre-PPV match between SmackDown Live tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan and Raw tag team The Usos.

This feud started when The Usos took the advantage of the Wildcard Rules and showed up on SmackDown Live after they were sent to Monday Night Raw in the Superstar Shakeup.

Not only did they show up on SmackDown Live, but they fought Daniel Bryan and Rowan, who were awarded the tag team titles by Shane McMahon without a match. Bryan and Rowan won.

There are no major tag teams on SmackDown Live right now so The Usos ended up getting a non-title match at the 2019 WWE Money in the Bank PPV.

That match ended with The Usos beating Daniel Bryan and Rowan when they pinned Bryan.

However, after the match, the announcers made some interesting comments. They claimed that WWE could make some Wildcard Rules changes based on the fact that The Usos beat the SmackDown Live tag team champions at Money in the Bank.

The hint here is that The Usos deserve a title shot after beating the champs — but they are on Monday Night Raw. If The Usos deserve a title shot, will they get it on Raw or will they get a chance on SmackDown?

If WWE allows wrestlers to compete for titles on the brand they are not on, could this end the brand split or will this give WWE a chance to move wrestlers to the other brand when injuries or other problems leave a hole — without waiting for the Superstar Shakeup?