WWE hinting at major matches for Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia

This past week, WWE teased two major matches on SmackDown on Fox and Monday Night Raw, and it sounds like they will happen at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Last Friday night, Brock Lesnar destroyed Kofi Kingston in less than a minute before Rey Mysterio came out to the ring. Rey wanted revenge for the beat down of his teenage son Dominic by Lesnar on Raw days before.

However, Mysterio was not alone.

Rey Mysterio came out with Cain Valesquez, the man who beat Brock Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2010. Valesquez attacked and beat down Lesnar to end the show on Fox.

CAIN VELASQUEZ ON WWE 😱 Former UFC Champ attacks Brock Lesnar on #SmackDown (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/4Qqtt8ctHZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2019

Another angle started that night as well when Braun Strowman teamed with Heavy Machinery and The Miz to beat Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

However, during the match, Strowman went over and raised his fists at boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Fury raised his fists back and shortly after that, Strowman threw Ziggler into Fury.

Fury jumped the barricade after the match and officials escorted him out of the building.

TYSON FURY!! ARE YOU SERIOUS?! After hopping the guardrail last night on #SmackDown in an attempt to confront @BraunStrowman, the always controversial @Tyson_Fury will now be offered an open forum this Monday night on #Raw to speak his mind! pic.twitter.com/n3oXPukxMr — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 5, 2019

On Monday Night Raw, WWE invited Fury, The Gypsy King, to come to the show and speak. He demanded an apology, Strowman showed up and refused to give it, and the two brawled to close out the show.

On Friday, WWE is holding a press conference and the rumors indicate that they will announce the two big matches for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia — the next big WWE Network event.

Brock Lesnar will battle Cain Valesquez, as the UFC fighter will try to gain some revenge for the beatdown given to Rey Mysterio’s son. Valesquez had a 14-2 record in UFC but chose to start a wrestling career this year, competing in his first match in Mexico at TripleMania.

The other match will see Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury.

The difference between Fury and Valesquez is that Fury is still a heavyweight boxing champion, holding the WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight title. His record in boxing is an impressive 29-0-1.

He also matches up well with Braun Strowman, standing an inch taller but weighing a good 100 pounds less (if Strowman’s billed weight of 385 pounds is accurate).

WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia takes place on Oct. 31 on WWE Network. Because it is in the Middle East, the start time in America is 1 p.m. EST.