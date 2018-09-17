WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 results and grades: Becky Lynch wins women’s title, Brock Lesnar makes WWE return

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 took place on Sept. 16 and saw two matches take place inside the Hell in a Cell as well as some major title changes.

Here is a look at the WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 results and grades for this year’s big event.

Hell in a Cell Kickoff Match: New Day vs. Rusev Day

The Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show featured one match this year. That was a title match that pitted SmackDown Live tag team champions New Day against the number one contenders Rusev and Aiden English.

Rusev and English put on a great fight but Kofi Kingston was able to fight out of an English Accolade and then hit the Trouble in Paradise for the win as Big E kept Rusev from making the save.

Winners: New Day by pinfall (2 stars)

Hell in a Cell: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

WWE Hell in a Cell opened with a match inside the new red Hell in a Cell structure. This match looked to be crazy on paper as Jeff Hardy is a daredevil and had never competed inside the Hell in a Cell before.

The match was very long, lasting almost 25 minutes. Randy Orton was sadistic — at one time putting a screwdriver into Hardy’s ear-ring hole and twisting it around. Hardy was also his typical self, hitting a Swanton Bomb onto Orton, through a chair.

The end was a bit awkward. Hardy climbed up a ladder and grabbed the rook of the cell and started to swing, with the intention of hitting some kind of big splash on Orton through a table. However, Orton moved, Hardy let go and then went face first through the table.

The referee called for the bell, Orton demanded he make the three count, and then Hardy was stretchered out.

Winner: Randy Orton by pinfall (4 stars)

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

This feud started at SummerSlam when Charlotte Flair forced her way into the SmackDown Live women’s title match and won the title. Becky was tired of it and attacked Charlotte after the match.

However, while the WWE wants Charlotte to be the face here, fans were behind Becky Lynch.

The women were given some nice time at just short of 14 minutes and Becky Lynch made the surprising pinfall win after a DDT to beat Charlotte for the SmackDown Live women’s title.

Winner and New Champion: Becky Lynch (3 stars)

Raw Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs. The Shield

This match, on paper, looked like it could be the Match of the Night. All four guys are amazing in the ring and there was no telling which direction this match would do.

As expected, all four delivered in spades and the match lasted a good 22 minutes. There were near falls, huge moves, and great wrestling action through the entire match.

The match gave the entire remaining Hell in a Cell matches a lot to live up to. Surprisingly, there were few shenanigans and the champions retained when McIntyre hit Rollins with the Claymore Kick and Ziggler fell onto him for the win.

Winners: Ziggler and McIntyre by pinfall (4 stars)

not that you wouldn’t expect it, but this match just entirely stole the show so far. ziggler and mcintyre retain in a hell of a match. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/cuvRk8MWZw — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) September 17, 2018

WWE Championship: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

If any match had a chance to be the Match of the Night, it was AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, but following that tag team match made it hard.

Styles and Joe are two of the top in-ring wrestlers in the WWE today, Styles the most exciting and Joe a brutal fighter. Honestly, it should have surprised no one that these two long-time rivals would put on an amazing show.

The match itself had a finish that guarantees that the feud will rage on. Joe had the Coquina Clutch locked in on Styles but then Styles rolled through. The referee counted the three count but it also looked like Styles was tapping out before he hit three.

There will be a rematch.

Winner: AJ Styles by pinfall (3 stars)

OOOOH. AJ flips Joe over in the clutch for the pin, but video replay shows Styles tapped out. Great timing / way to keep Joe furious. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/H0ctOY2009 — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) September 17, 2018

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

The biggest feud that most WWE fans were hoping for when Daniel Bryan came out of retirement was against his long-time nemesis The Miz.

Remember, The Miz was Bryan’s coach in NXT, despite Bryan having much more experience than Miz and that carried over. When Bryan was retired, Miz was constantly insulting him and giving him hell and Bryan could do nothing about it.

Now, Bryan can and The Miz is currently winning the feud — although through cheating. This match involved both men’s wives.

The thought was that Bryan would get an upper hand in the feud, but with Brie Bella pinning Maryse. That isn’t what happened. Instead, Maryse pinned Bella with a rollup and gave her team the big win.

Winners: The Miz and Maryse (2 stars)

The Miz and Maryse got the last laugh once again over Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella #HIAC pic.twitter.com/IEyeh7NOJk — BeyondThe3Count (@BeyondThe3Count) September 17, 2018

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

This is the guaranteed rematch for Alexa Bliss for the Raw women’s title. Leading into this, Bliss has used strategic attacks to hurt Rousey’s ribs, making it look like she could possibly lose.

Alexa Bliss had Mickey James and Alicia Fox at ringside with her to make it look like she had a chance to win.

RT WWEUniverse "Good thing AlexaBliss_WWE has her friends at ringside…right? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/KwEwkZtml8" — Joseph Sorensen (@Joey_Sorensen) September 17, 2018

Alexa Bliss had no chance to win this match.

Rousey and Bliss wrestled for over 12 minutes with Alexa Bliss working on Rousey’s ribs but ended with Rousey locking in the armbar for the submission victory.

Winner: Ronda Rousey by submission (2 stars)

Hell in a Cell: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

This was a match for Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship and Braun Strowman put up his Money in the Bank briefcase for the title shot. Mick Foley served as the special guest referee.

The idea was that the Hell in a Cell would keep this a one-on-one match and keep The Shield, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre out of it.

Looking at this picture as proof that it didn’t matter. They showed up and fought each other outside of the cage, taking attention away from the match inside the cage. Ziggler and Rollins even flew off the cage after this photo and crashed through a table.

And then Brock Lesnar showed up (which we reported before Hell in a Cell started). Paul Heyman maced Foley and then Lesnar destroyed both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and the match ended in a No Contest.

The entire purpose of Hell in a Cell is to have a winner. Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the cage and then choke slammed him through the cage roof and they still had a winner.

Winner: No One (2 Stars for the match / 0 stars for the finish)