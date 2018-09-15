WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 preview: Everything fans can expect from this weekend’s PPV

The WWE is holding their annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this weekend.

There are eight matches announced for the show, and here is a look at what fans can expect from the annual gimmick PPV event.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The SmackDown tag team titles are on the line as New Day is defending the titles against the team of Rusev and Aiden English. It was Rusev Day indeed when they beat The Bar to earn this title shot.

However, don’t expect the two to win the titles as the WWE seems to love teasing Rusev fans with opportunities and then never following through.

However, he has lost so many title matches that it might be his time and the New Day still need to win a few more tag titles to break the all-time record. It could still be a happy Rusev Day.

By the way — this match was moved to the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show.

Hell in a Cell match: Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

The WWE chose not to have the women in the Hell in a Cell this year. They won’t be in there because Vince McMahon didn’t think they were that impressive last year, according to rumors.

Instead, this year he wanted Jeff Hardy in this match.

The idea of putting Hardy in the match means that — despite wrestling hurt ‚— he can pull off one of his daredevil moves in the likely loss.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

It is time for Daniel Bryan to finally get a win over The Miz. This is just another step in the feud between Bryan and The Miz and it is far from over.

Expect Bryan to finally pull out a win, but likely it will be Brie Bella pinning Maryse in the match.

Raw Tag Team Championship

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are looking solid as a new heel tag team, but they are fighting The Shield — Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

The WWE could put every title on The Shield (Rollins is the IC champ and Roman Reigns is the Universal Champ) and then put targets on their backs.

While that could happen, and it makes sense, it makes more sense to screw The Shield out of the titles in this match. Regardless, this should be a great one.

Raw Women’s Championship

This is Alexa Bliss’ rematch for the WWE Raw women’s title. Ronda Rousey will destroy her.

SmackDown Women’s Championship

This is like a bizarro feud. The fans love Becky Lynch and are all cheering her loudly. The WWE wants Charlotte Flair to be the face and the fans are treating her like they treat Roman Reigns.

There are rumors of a double-turn in this match, with Lynch becoming a face, and that would make sense. If that happens, expect Charlotte to cheat to win — taking after her dad, the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

WWE Championship

This will be the match of the night. Samoa Joe and AJ Styles know each other very well, coming up together in TNA Impact Wrestling. Seeing them battle for the WWE world title is surreal for long-time fans.

Samoa Joe has made the feud personal by bringing Styles’ family into the storyline, but that won’t get in the way of this becoming a fantastic match.

AJ Styles has been champion for 310 days and is maybe challenging Brock Lesnar for the longest of the modern era. That makes it sound like he could win — but Samoa Joe could be a great champion too.

Hell in a Cell match for WWE Universal Championship

This match seems like a bad move. Braun Strowman is cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase for this WWE Universal title shot against Roman Reigns inside the Hell in a Cell.

The big rumors are that Roman Reigns will keep this title for a long time, meaning that Braun Strowman will walk out without the title — hurting his stock.

Mick Foley is the special guest referee, but he can’t take any bumps, so he is just there to maybe screw over Strowman.

Hopefully AJ Styles and Samoa Joe main events the show because if this goes on last and Roman Reigns wins, the fans will likely end the show with a lot of boos.