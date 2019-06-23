WWE has good news for people who hate commercials breaking up matches

One of the bigger complaints recently about WWE television comes with matches interrupted by commercials. WWE tried to fix this by adding a picture in picture so people could continue watching the match as the commercials played on, but fans complained about that too.

Now, WWE has a solution.

According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, Vince McMahon created a new edict during the production meeting before Monday Night Raw last week. There will be no more matches continuing during a commercial break.

How this works is unknown, but the way they dealt with it on Raw was to have a two out of three falls match and have the commercial break between falls.

One thing this will do is cause the live audience to sit there and watch the wrestlers stand around and wait for the commercial breaks to end to continue their matches.

This also has to mean that WWE fans have seen the end of long epic matches on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live as it would be impossible to stop a match for a few minutes logically and then start again when the commercials end.

According to Pollock, McMahon said in the meeting that real sports don’t continue play when commercials air, so WWE shouldn’t either. This is interesting since WWE has always said they are sports entertainment and not real sports.