WWE has big plans for Finn Balor following his break from company

As we reported last week, Finn Balor will be leaving WWE for a short time in August. The reports indicate that he will be gone for about two months, which will bring him back in time for Survivor Series.

That seemed like perfect timing for the reunion with The Club.

It now sounds like that is exactly what WWE is planning.

According to WWE insider, Brad Shepard, it was Paul Heyman’s idea for Finn Balor to lose his Intercontinental title on the pre-show of WWE Extreme Rules to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

The thought process is that Heyman wants to have Balor rejoin The Club.

I’m told Finn losing was Paul Heyman’s call – the idea is having him eventually join the Club. https://t.co/doIAuBy0Fy — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) July 14, 2019

For fans who didn’t follow Finn Balor’s career in New Japan Pro Wrestling when he worked there as Prince Devitt, he was the man who founded the Bullet Club.

When he left, AJ Styles took over as leader of the Bullet Club, and when he left, the leadership role in the group went to Kenny Omega.

WWE has hinted at their relationship in the past, both when Finn Balor and AJ Styles have crossed paths backstage as well as with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson working as the bridge between them since the two worked with both men as their leader in NJPW.

With Finn Balor taking two months off, he could return just in time for Survivor Series 2019. It could create a perfect opportunity for WWE to have Balor return as a teammate for Styles, Gallows, and Anderson is a traditional Survivor Series match, implementing him back into The Club in WWE.