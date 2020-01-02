WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to manage a tag team in 2020

Booker T was talking on this week’s WWE Backstage about his resolutions for 2020 and he said two things that might excite fans of the WWE Hall of Famer.

The first thing he said was that he wants to manage a tag team in WWE in 2020 and the second thing was hinting at one more match.

Who does Booker T want to manage in WWE?

With managers making a comeback in AEW with Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson both working as managers now, maybe it is time for WWE to follow suit.

Booker T said that he was looking forward to the “tag team division getting crunk in 2020” and then said he might even “manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year.”

This could be exciting.

A lot of fans compare the Street Profits to Booker T’s former tag team, Harlem Heat. Outside of the fact that they are both African American teams, they are also similar in style.

Booker T was the more athletic tag team member, much like Montez Ford in The Street Profits. While Ford is a high flying star, Booker T was more grounded but just as athletic.

On the other hand, Stevie Ray was the big man member of the team and the powerhouse. While Angelo Dawkins is more athletic than Stevie Ray was, it is still a good comparison of a big man and an athletic partner — a replica of Harlem Heat.

Booker T: “One More Match”

Renee Young also mentioned to Booker T that there were rumors about a Harlem Heat vs. The Revival match with all the back-and-forth banter between the two teams on social media.

Booker T didn’t deny the possibility.

“You know what, me and my big brother, we’re talking about it, we’re going to be discussing that,” Booker T said. “I’ve got one left in me. Dawson, Wilder – don’t get jacked up, sucka!”

Check out the entire video below.

WWE Backstage airs on FS1 on Tuesday nights at 11/10c.