WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund slams Brock Lesnar’s wrestling style in recent interview

Brock Lesnar recently completed the longest WWE world title reign in modern day history when he finally lost his Universal Championship to Roman Reigns.

While holding the title, many fans grew disenchanted with Lesnar since he was a part-time star who rarely showed up on Monday Night Raw and only wrestled a handful of matches a year.

There were also fans who grew tired of his repetitive matches, which mostly included him hitting numerous suplexes on his opponents until they were beaten down and out.

WWE Hall of Fame star Bob Backlund held the WWE Championship title for 2,135 days — almost four-times longer than Brock Lesnar held the Universal Championship (504 days) and knows what it means to be a champion.

Bob Backlund is also not impressed with Brock Lesnar as a professional wrestler.

In an interview with Duke Loves Rasslin (via Wrestling Inc), when asked about Lesnar and his title reign, Backlund admitted that Lesnar got over the idea of “suplex city” but that he didn’t have a very big repertoire other than that.

“How many times can you suplex someone as opposed to the ‘All American Boy’s’ large repertoire of moves,” Backlund said. “It’s gotten to the point where they do the same moves over, and over, and over, and that’s all they know.”

A lot of people complain about John Cena having formulaic matches, but this is a different situation. Brock Lesnar built his entire match around punching and kicking opponents, hitting a dozen or more suplexes and then hitting the F5 for the win.

Cena mixes things up, and while he “plays the hits,” he can alter the match to give fans a reason to get invested.

Bob Backlund knows this.

“When you have a set program in your match it gets old to do the same thing over and over and over again,” Backlund finished.