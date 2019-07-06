WWE Hall of Fame star Jerry Lawler used in a scam to rip off fans, makes official statement on situation

A fan recently took to social media to call out a recent financial transaction that he said was supposed to be for Jerry “The King” Lawler artwork. However, the problem is that the WWE Hall of Fame star said he knew nothing about it.

According to Wrestling Inc., a fan took to social media and said that he paid for some artwork by Lawler but after paying, never received it. He sent Lawler a private message on Twitter and when he heard nothing, sent a certified letter.

When that received no answer, he had a lawyer pen a letter to Lawler about the scam. That finally received a response.

It turned out that Lawler’s former podcast co-host Glenn Moore was offering commissioned pieces from Lawler and fans had paid for it.

Lawler said he knew nothing about it and finally spoke out about trying to come to a resolution with the fans. Here are Lawler’s comments about it on Twitter.

I'm sure many of you have heard that some of my fans have been taken advantage of through a dishonest scheme that I was never aware of. Let it be known that I am not doing art commissions nor do I have any memorabilia for sale. — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 5, 2019

So, if someone promotes or advertises or contacts you for services on my behalf, IT IS NOT LEGITIMATE! I am working to get this unfortunate situation resolved as quickly as possible and I apologize to my fans that have been affected by this. — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 5, 2019

Lawler alleges that he knew nothing about the “dishonest scheme” and that he was not currently doing any art commissions. He then said that if anyone sees someone offering this, it is “not legitimate.” He also said that he will work on resolving this.

Ryan Satin reported that Lawler had recently stopped working with Glenn Moore because he reportedly lost trust in him.

Seeing a handful of tweets today from people who claim Jerry Lawler's former podcast co-host Glenn Moore scammed them out of money through King's site. Jerry recently stopped doing the show with Moore and said it was because Glenn did something to make him lose trust in him. pic.twitter.com/POV36OTjRK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 3, 2019

A lotta people been asking what's happened to my podcast…well, it's coming back in about a week as,

"THE JERRY SHOW" with my buddy,@SeanReedy16 …See ya soon! pic.twitter.com/o46OHrhmkq — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 2, 2019

Jerry Lawler said that he is also starting a new podcast with a different co-host in Sean Reedy called The Jerry Show.