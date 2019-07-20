WWE Hall of Fame star Harley Race suffers medical emergency, hospitalized

WWE Hall of Fame legend Harley Race has been hospitalized and is facing what looks like an uphill battle. The news came a few days ago when his representatives reported that Race canceled upcoming appearances and was admitted to the hospital.
World League Wrestling, which is owned by Harley Race, released a statement on Instagram about his status and what happened.
According to the statement, Race was supposed to attend the Knoxville Fanboy Expo when he “exhibited some signs” that he needed medical help.
He was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening and remained there under watch. No information was revealed concerning his health or the exact nature of his medical concerns at the time.
An update that have been wanting to know about in regards to the boss's situation over the weekend. This past weekend, he was scheduled to attend the Knoxville Fanboy Expo. While traveling to Knoxville, he exhibited some signs that needed to be addressed by medical personnel. He has been in the hospital since Thursday evening and that's where he currently is. Due to privacy concerns, no specific information will be given out about his current health status or anything of the sort. All that can and will be said is that Harley Race was, is, and will always be a fighter. He doesn't know anything else and he hasn't thrown in the towel and he has promised that as long as it is up to him, that won't be an option. His health is obviously top priority and with that being said, all of his upcoming appearances will be immediately cancelled. All promoters have been notified about the situation and we here are currently trying to come up with a solution to rectify the situation the best way possible. Unfortunately, since this situation has taken place while traveling to a signing, he is currently in a hospital that is pretty far away from home that has his family there with him. So, in an effort to help out with the un-expected expenses, we are selling t-shirts of which profits will be given directly to the situation. The link to purchase the t-shirts is below. We appreciate the support whether or not you purchase a t-shirt. This is just a little extra help when it is needed. The price of the shirt that has an exclusive design for both front and back prints are $24.99 (plus S&H). All shirts are going to start to be shipped on August 9, 2019. Regardless, please continue to support Harley Race, The Harley Race Wrestling Academy, and World League Wrestling. All events and camps are going to take place as scheduled and we look forward to keeping it that way because that is what Harley Race would do. We look forward to getting him back home and continuing to have the Greatest Wrestler on God's Green Earth. To order, visit http://www.harleyrace.com/hrfundraiser.html
With that in mind, new updates have become available about his health situation.
All upcoming books were canceled for Race and he remains in the hospital at this time.
They also said that there was no news, but that could also be considered good news. They also have new t-shorts available for sale with the money going to help pay Race’s medical expenses.
Past couple of days had no news – sometimes no news is good news though.
He had a bit of an increase in health today, but still not out of the woods yet. He was World's Champion for a reason, not just because his ability to wrestle.
Thanks to ALL for the continuing support, as it has been to an insane amount. It's crazy to see a situation like this bring out the masses of people who care. The shirts are selling well, but if you haven't purchased it yet, you can still purchase them at https://t.co/Ns2676N9A0 pic.twitter.com/QXZ4eUWM3t
Harley Race is an eight-time NWA World Champion and many fans remember his days in WWE as King Harley Race in the ’80s. He also worked as a manager in WCW and managed Big Van Vader in the ’90s. WWE inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.