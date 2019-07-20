WWE Hall of Fame star Harley Race suffers medical emergency, hospitalized

WWE Hall of Fame legend Harley Race has been hospitalized and is facing what looks like an uphill battle. The news came a few days ago when his representatives reported that Race canceled upcoming appearances and was admitted to the hospital.

World League Wrestling, which is owned by Harley Race, released a statement on Instagram about his status and what happened.

According to the statement, Race was supposed to attend the Knoxville Fanboy Expo when he “exhibited some signs” that he needed medical help.

He was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening and remained there under watch. No information was revealed concerning his health or the exact nature of his medical concerns at the time.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

With that in mind, new updates have become available about his health situation.

All upcoming books were canceled for Race and he remains in the hospital at this time.

They also said that there was no news, but that could also be considered good news. They also have new t-shorts available for sale with the money going to help pay Race’s medical expenses.

@8XNWAChampion update

Past couple of days had no news – sometimes no news is good news though.

He had a bit of an increase in health today, but still not out of the woods yet. He was World's Champion for a reason, not just because his ability to wrestle. — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 19, 2019

Thanks to ALL for the continuing support, as it has been to an insane amount. It's crazy to see a situation like this bring out the masses of people who care. The shirts are selling well, but if you haven't purchased it yet, you can still purchase them at https://t.co/Ns2676N9A0 pic.twitter.com/QXZ4eUWM3t — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 19, 2019

Harley Race is an eight-time NWA World Champion and many fans remember his days in WWE as King Harley Race in the ’80s. He also worked as a manager in WCW and managed Big Van Vader in the ’90s. WWE inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.