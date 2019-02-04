WWE Hall of Fame rumors: Will Owen Hart finally get inducted?

Will Owen Hart make it to the WWE Hall of Fame with the Hart Foundation? Pic credit: WWE

The WWE Hall of Fame induction announcments usually start right after the Royal Rumble, and with it now two weeks gone, it seems about the right time to start naming inductees.

There is a new rumor by PWInsider that the first announced inductees are about to be named. Don’t expect them tonight on Monday Night Raw, as the WWE loves to hand out the names as prizes to major publications, with a different pub getting the chance each week to have an exclusive to one name.

However, PWInsider reports that one of the inductees this year will have a connection with Owen Hart — but he might not be part of the party. It looks like the Hart Foundation will finally get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Will Owen Hart get into the WWE Hall of Fame?

There were two versions of the Hart Foundation and the induction this year is rumored to be just the original group. That would be Bret “Hitman” Hart, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and their manager “The Mout of the South” Jimmy Hart.

As a team, Hart and Neidhart won two WWE tag team championships. As a manager, Jimmy Hart had continued success managing wrestlers like Honky Tonk Man, Hulk Hogan and more.

Sadly, this won’t include Owen Hart, who PWInsider reports the relationship between the WWE and Hart’s widow is still sour and she owns the rights to his name and appearance, so the WWE can’t do anything with him concerning the WWE Hall of Fame.

There was some thought that the WWE could just include him as a member of the Hart Foundation but that does not seem to be the case. The second iteration of the Hart Foundation included Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Owen Hart, British Bulldog and Brian Pillman.

This induction would mean a lot for current WWE superstar Natalya. Her father, Jim Neidhart passed away last year at the age of 63.