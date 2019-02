The WWE Hall of Fame is rolling out their latest names for the 2019 inductee class and the new one is the self-proclaimed “Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All-Time.”

CBS Sports got this exclusive (WWE shares each induction name with different media outlets they are working with) and reported that the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame is The Honky Tonk Man.

Who is H0nky Tonk Man?

For fans that are younger, the Honky Tonk Man was the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, with a reign of 454 days.

He was an interesting character.

The cousin of Jerry “The King” Lawler, Honky Tonk Man showed up as an Elvis impersonator who would dance and sing and play his guitar before matches.

Originally a babyface, he actually was so annoying that fans turned on him. In a stroke of genius, WWE played off this and had fans vote on whether they liked him or not and then had Honky Tonk pretend he was the good guy while cheating to win every match.

He then beat Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, one of the best wrestlers of all-time for the IC title and held it for 13 months. When he finally lost it at SummerSlam 1988, it propelled the man who beat him — The Ultimate Warrior — into a star.

A man who IS entertainment …

He shaked, rattled, and rolled into @WWE history books with a #ICTitle reign of over 450 days. Congratulations @OfficialHTM and welcome to the #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/TzZkn4dRtB — Triple H (@TripleH) February 26, 2019

Honky Tonk Man went on to more success as a WWE superstar as part of the tag team Rhythm and Blues with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine.

While Honky Tonk Man has not had a good relationship with WWE since leaving, it seems bygones are bygones.

“WWE is the place to be. For me, it’s the only place I have ever wanted to be. It’s the place that if I’m ready to finish up, that’s where I want to be,” Honky Tonk Man told CBS Sports. “I never dreamed it was going to happen and would tell people that it’s something I don’t think about every day of my life. But to be able to be part of this, it’s hard to explain.”

In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take, relationships we were afraid to have, and the decisions we waited too long to make. — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 26, 2019

2019 WWE Hall of Fame class

Honky Tonk Man is the second announced induction into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

The first induction announcement was DX — with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The New Age Outlaws and Chyna mentioned in the announcement.