WWE finally agrees to release Luke Harper, also releases tag team The Ascension

Earlier today we reported that WWE has agreed to the release of Sin Cara and that wasn’t the only person WWE has finally agreed let go. WWE has also finally agreed to the release of Luke Harper and The Ascension.

The Luke Harper release was the biggest one. Harper publically asked for his release earlier in 2019 but instead of granting it, WWE added more months onto his deal to keep him in the company longer.

WWE is allowed to add time on to the end of a wrestler’s contract if they miss time due to injuries suffered while working for WWE.

Harper eventually came back and worked with Erick Rowan for a short time on SmackDown Live but when WWE had their latest draft to officially separate the rosters and moved Rowan to Monday Night Raw, Harper disappeared from television again.

Now, Luke Harper is a free agent. While he likely has a no-compete clause keeping him out of action on a televised wrestling show for up to 90 days, expect him to appear in AEW when that time comes to an end under his former ring name Brodie Lee.

While AEW has said that they are not interested in picking up everyone WWE releases, Brodie Lee is surely an exception. He is a fantastic big man, something that AEW could use to mix in with their smaller, high-flying talent.

As for The Ascension, Viktor seemed very happy about the move as he posted a gif from Braveheart with Mel Gibson yelling “Freedoooom!!!”

The Ascension was one of NXT’s most successful tag teams. However, WWE brought them to the main roster and had them come out and insult famous teams from the past. Sadly, JBL took it upon himself to bury them on TV due to the angle, and they never recovered.

The Ascension is not the sort of tag team AEW would look for, but they might be a perfect fit somewhere like Impact Wrestling.