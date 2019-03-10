WWE Fastlane PPV betting odds revealed: Are any WWE titles expected to change hands tonight?

The WWE Fastlane PPV betting odds are here from 5 Dimes and it looks like there are no major changes expected as the PPV grows closer.
That is important because, historically, the odds change right before the event when insider info is released and those people make bets on the event.
WWE Fastlane betting odds changes
There is only one match that saw significant betting odds change for the WWE Fastlane PPV tonight. That is in the match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
Interestingly, it was the odds of Becky Lynch winning that dropped, although she is still the favorite to win the match.
The odds for Becky to win have dropped to -560 while Charlotte winning is still around +375.
The reason is not likely because Charlotte Flair is going to win, but because the changes are high that Ronda Rousey will run in and cause the match to end in a no-contest, to protect Charlotte from suffering a loss to an injured Lynch heading into WrestleMania 35.
Will Ronda Rousey show up at WWE Fastlane this weekend and interfere in the Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch match?
Posted by Wrestling news and rumors: WWE and more on Saturday, March 9, 2019
The Fastlane betting odds for title matches
None of the WWE Fastlane PPV title matches have betting odds favoring the challengers.
The biggest odds on the entire show is Bobby Roode and Chad Gable regaining their WWE Raw tag team titles at +1000. However, the odds are closer between champions The Revival (-215) and challengers Ricochet and Aleister Black (+215) in the three-way match.
Who will leave WWE Fastlane as the Raw tag team champions?
Posted by Wrestling news and rumors: WWE and more on Wednesday, March 6, 2019
The other biggest odds comes in the SmackDown Live tag title match, where The Usos are favored at -825, the worst odds on the show for people wanting to make money.
WWE Fastlane betting odds
Here are the current WWE Fastlane betting odds.
- WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan(c) -475 vs Kevin Owens +325
- WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Asuka(c) -570 vs Mandy Rose +380
- WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos(c) -825 vs The Miz & Shane McMahon +475
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection(c) -530 vs Nia Jax & Tamina +335
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Revival(c) -215 vs Aleister Black & Ricochet +215 vs Bobby Roode & Chad Gable +1000
- The Shield -600 vs Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley +400
- Becky Lynch -560 vs Charlotte Flair +375
- Andrade -180 vs Rey Mysterio +140
The WWE Fastlane PPV starts at 7/6c on the WWE Network.