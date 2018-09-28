WWE Exclusive: Lana answers Milwaukee rumors concerning Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

On SmackDown Live this week, the WWE started a new storyline where Aiden English mentioned someone about a Lana Milwaukee controversy and said he had video proof he would bring next week to show her husband Rusev.

Lana was interviewed on the Domenick Nati Show and they provided us with an exclusive listen to what she had to say about the rumors running around the Internet about her and a video that might or might not exist concerning her and The Rock, Dwayne Johnson.

“A lot of this stuff online and people questioning me about The Rock … it is just like society,” Lana said. “It is 2018. Like, why would we go to that immediately? I know that we love a good scandal and love some hot steam.”

Lana went on to say that she will have the last laugh when all this comes out and there is nothing against her.

Of course, the big thing to remember is that this is a storyline, so there was little chance of a real controversy surrounding Lana and Rusev since they are married in real life.

When it comes to the rumors that started flying online, Lana said that “people need to learn that it is not okay to say certain things and assume certain things.”

However, the interesting thing to remember also is that there had been “nuclear heat” in the past on Lana for leaking the news of her original engagement to Rusev while the WWE was running a storyline where she left him for Dolph Ziggler.

With the previous Dolph Ziggler storyline and now a controversial video in Milwaukee storyline, is it too much for the WWE to push concerning a real-life married couple like Lana and Rusev?

This is especially true since the WWE-sponsored E! TV show Total Bellas used the entire John Cena and Nikki Bella relationship as a ratings’ ploy by hiding their true breakup.

After saying that she is close to Nikki Bella, she said that she does not know what the future holds for Bella and Cena. She just hopes that they will have a happy future no matter what happens.

As for the controversial WWE storylines that deal with her marriage with Rusev, Lana said that she has nothing to do with it at all.

“It is 100-percent up to Vince McMahon,” Lana said. “He is our director… We are kind of a canvas. We have to make it our own but it is Vince McMahon’s idea as the director of a TV show. It is our job to bring what they want us to do to life.”